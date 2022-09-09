featured Westfall girls' golf team wins fourth SVC match By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 9, 2022 Sep 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Westfall girls’ golf team after their SVC win Wednesday night. Left to right are Emily Cook, Kathryn Lockhart, Marianna Packer, Alexa Oney, Paige Weiss, and Maddie Cook. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PIKETON — The Westfall girls golf team won the fourth Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) match held at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club.Westfall won on Wednesday night with an overall team score of 187. Westfall’s Paige Weiss was the match medalist with a score of 42 and the runner-up was Westfall’s Emily Cook with a score of 44.The team in second place for the match was Southeastern with a team score of 223, and in third place was Piketon with a team score of 238.Also scoring for Westfall was Maddie Cook with a score of 45, Alexa Oney with 62, Marianna Packer with 56, and Kathryn Lockhart with a score of 67. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westfall Team Sport Svc Score Place Runner-up Marianna Packer Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes