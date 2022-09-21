WF girls' golf celebrates senior night

The Westfall girls’ golf team celebrates their last home game and their seniors.

Left to right: Assistant coach Ben Bailey, Senior Maddie Cook, Kathryn Lockhart, Marianna Packer, Paige Weiss, Alexa Oney, Senior Emily Cook, head coach Jonathan Barker.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Mustangs wrapped up their final home game at Crown Hill with a victory on senior night.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments