featured Westfall girls' golf wins their final home game of the season By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Westfall girls’ golf team celebrates their last home game and their seniors.Left to right: Assistant coach Ben Bailey, Senior Maddie Cook, Kathryn Lockhart, Marianna Packer, Paige Weiss, Alexa Oney, Senior Emily Cook, head coach Jonathan Barker. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Mustangs wrapped up their final home game at Crown Hill with a victory on senior night.The Mustangs had a team score of 165 and Sheridan scored 190.Westfall’s Paige Weiss was the match medalist with an even par of 36.Seniors Emily and Maddie Cook wrapped up their four-year high school golf career at Crown Hill shooting 38 and 40 respectively.Alexa Oney rounded out the scoring with a 51. Kathryn Lockhart finished with a 58.The team competes on Thursday at Pickaway County and Jaycees to wrap up Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) play.The Mustangs are 24-2 on the season. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westfall Mustangs Home Game Sport Golf Emily Career Scoring Medalist Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes