featured Westfall girls' golf wins third SVC match By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall girls' golf won their third SVC match.On Wednesday night, the Westfall girls' golf team won their third Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) match with an overall score of 171.Sydney Ater from Adena was the match medalist with a score of 38. There was a tie for runner up between Paige Weiss, Emily Cook, and Maddie Cook from Westfall with a score of 41 each.Also scoring for Westfall was Alexa Oney with a score of 48, Marianna Packer with 51, and Kathryn Lockhart with a score of 65.Southeastern came in second place with an overall score of 216, and in third place was Unioto with an overall score of 241.Westfall has their next match Monday, August 29 at Valley Vista Golf Club, and the match starts at 4:30 p.m. Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com Tags Westfall Svc Golf Match Sport Game Sydney Ater