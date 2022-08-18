featured Westfall golf teams win their matches By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHILLICOTHE — In the first ever Scioto Valley Conference match for girls' golf, Westfall High School defeated a trio of area teams Monday at V.A. Memorial Stadium.Westfall won with an overall score of 177 while Southeastern came in 2nd with 210, Piketon came in 3rd with 211, and Zane Trace came in 4th with a score of 227.Westfall sophomore Paige Weiss was the first ever medalist with a score of 37.Runner-up was Junior Sydney Ater from Adena with a score of 38, just one stroke less than first place.Also scoring for Westfall was Emily Cook with 42, Maddie Cook with 47, Alexa Oney with 51, Marianna Packer with 54, and Kathryn Lockhart with a score of 62.Westfall boys' golf team won Tuesday's match played at Crown Hill Golf Course with an overall score of 184, beating Piketon by one stroke.There were three co-Medalists for the match with a score of 44. They were Dax Estep from Paint valley, Owen Armstrong from Piketon, and Jacob Hicks from Westfall.Scoring for Westfall was Jasiah Story with 45, Isaac Stevens with 47, Dalton Bush with 48, Brian Schobeloch with 51, and Jacob Smith with a score of 69.Westfall’s next match is Saturday, August 27 at Crown Hill Golf Course. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westfall High School Golf Course Golf Sport Match Team Boys Piketon Paige Weiss Score Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes