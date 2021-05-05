WILLIAMSPORT — On a mostly dreary Monday evening, the Lady Mustangs clinched at least a share of the Scioto Valley Conference title after surpassing Zane Trace at home. After tying with the Lady Panthers in the late innings, Westfall’s hitters raked in seven runs to beat their league opponent 8-1.
From the first to the third inning, both sides seemed to struggle at scoring runs. However, the Lady Mustangs broke the ice in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring just one run.
Further into the top of the six inning and still no run scored by the Lady Panthers, the visitors finally got their chance to tie the game a 1-1.
Now in the late innings and with the conference title on the line, Westfall’s hitters gave the team a seven-run boost.
Notably, Lady Mustangs’ No. 29 Maddy Mullins recorded a home run against the Lady Panthers, greatly assisting her team in their 8-1 win over Zane Trace.
Inside the circle, Lady Mustangs’ No. 27 Olivia Dumm was lights out for seven innings but gave up a home run late in the match-up. The right-hander stayed strong and allowed just one run on five hits, walking one and striking out 13 opposing Lady Panthers.
For the Lady Panthers, their one run came off five hits with the team committing three error. Westfall’s eight runs scored came off 10 hits at home plate with no team errors being committed.
Westfall now improves to 20-5 on the season with an SVC conference record of 11-2. After beating the Lady Panthers, the Lady Mustangs at least clinched a share of the SVC title.
“It is always great when we have teams that have success,” Westfall Athletic Director Trevor Thomas told The Circleville Herald adding that last season’s woes are still felt. “The girls have worked really hard… it’s even more momentous.”