CHILLICOTHE — With the 2021 track and field season seeing its final days, three Westfall Mustangs are getting set to ride their way to the state tournament this upcoming weekend after placing top four in regionals last week.
For track and field athletes in Ohio, the top four place finishers get their ticket to the state tournament. Preliminary as well as some field event finals will take place on Friday, June 4, for all school divisions — Division I at Hilliard Darby High School, Division II at Pickerington High School North and Division III at Westerville North High School.
In the finals for the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Westfall senior Marcus Whaley earned his state tournament invitation after placing first with a time of 39.75 seconds and giving the Mustangs 10 team points — Whaley also place first in the preliminaries.
In the finals for girls’ pole vault, Westfall junior Peyton Proffitt took fourth place, earning a state invitation, with an over 10-foot vault and earning the Lady Mustangs five team points.
The vaulters of Westfall had saw success last week with yet another athlete getting an invite to the state tournament this weekend.
In the finals for the boys’ pole vault, Westfall junior Tyler Shipley finished in third place with an over 13-foot vault and tallying another six points for his herd of Mustangs — getting an invite to the state tournament.
Whaley did not stop placing last weekend as he did so again by in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles. After placing fourth in the preliminaries, the senior took seventh in the finals with a time of 16.12 seconds and earning two team points.
At the end of 17 events, the Lady Mustangs ended in 28 place tying with Maysville and Washington Courthouse with five total team points. For the boys, their combined score of 18 points was enough to earn the fourteenth spot as they tied with fellow Pickaway County school, Circleville High School.
The Division II State Tournament for the 2021 track and field season will take place at Pickerington High School North, starting Friday, June 4, and will concluded Saturday evening. Live streaming of the tournaments can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH.