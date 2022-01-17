WILLIAMSPORT— The Dome at Westfall High School was packed on Friday night for a classic SVC matchup between the Mustangs and the Piketon Redstreaks.
Heading into the game, the two teams held similar conference records and were both coming off big wins against other SVC teams.
Piketon was the better team during the first and second quarters. After the game Westfall Head Coach Christian Meister was upfront about falling behind in the first half of the game.
“Piketon is gonna come out and punch you in the mouth. And I thought Piketon in the first half, quite frankly, played harder than us.” coach Meister said.
However, after going into halftime down 38-22, the Mustangs came back with a renewed effort. In the third quarter they out scored the Redstreaks by double, putting up 16 points to Piketon’s eight.
Much of Westfall’s climb to close the gap came from junior Casey Cline.
Cline, who has been a standout player for Westfall all season, finished the game with 24 points after netting nine field goals.
Coach Meister praised Cline after the game, saying, “Casey's a hard worker and everything Casey gets out here isn't by accident.”
“He works harder than any kid I've ever coached and he's willing to do whatever it takes when no one's watching.” Coach Meister said.
Backed by Cline and other key players, like senior Trevor Wolfe, the Mustangs were able to close the gap dramatically in the third and fourth quarters. Westfall came within only a few baskets of Piketon in the waning minutes of the game.
However, the clock was not on their side and the Mustangs lost the game without ever having the lead.
Of course, there wasn’t much time to dwell on the loss, as the team played at Adena on Saturday night. They bounced back quickly against the Warriors, winning comfortably with a final score of 46-25.
The Mustangs are now sitting with an overall record of 7-5 and a 5-3 record in the conference. Now, with only about a month left in the regular season, the Mustangs need to keep their effort up and their focus sharp in order to stay in the top half of the SVC.
Westfall 55, Piketon 63
Westfall 10 12 16 17 — 55
WESTFALL
Casey Cline 9 0-0 24, Blaec Bugher 2 0-0 4, Brody Clark 2 0-0 5, Trevor Wolfe 5 0-0 11, Ashton Nunemaker 2 2-2 8, Seth Gifford 0 3-4 3 TOTAL 20 5-6 55; 3-pt field goals: 10