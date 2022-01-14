WILLIAMSPORT— The search is over, Westfall High School has officially hired a new head football coach. The Westfall Local Schools Board of Education voted to hire Logan Stepp, last week.
Stepp comes to Westfall after four years with the West Jefferson Roughriders. During his time at West Jefferson, Stepp worked as an assistant coach under Westfall alum, and Roughriders head coach Shawn Buescher. The experience Stepp gained with the Roughriders includes two Final Four appearances.
An Ohio native, Stepp attended and played at West Jefferson High School before joining the Otterbein Cardinals for college. At Otterbein, Stepp played his first two years as a wide receiver before switching to quarterback. Under center he was twice named to the all-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team.
After accepting the job, Stepp made his vision for the program clear.
“I want to give the kids an opportunity to win socially, academically, and athletically. That’s the whole goal. The goal is to win in all three phases of life, and I’m excited about the opportunity to help kids do that,” Stepp said.
According to the school, Stepp is hitting the ground running, reaching out to athletes early so that the program can start strong in the 2022-23 season.
Last season, the Mustangs finished the season 1-8 under former head coach Brad Smith.