WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — The Westfall Mustangs participated in the Southeast District Division II track and field meet last week and some team members qualified for regional action this week.
For track and field action in Ohio, to qualify for the regional tournament, athletes must finish in the top four placements.
At the end of 17 events, the Westfall boys and girls track squads were able to finish in the top ten for their respective categories. The Lady Mustangs took the tenth spot with 23.50 team points. The Mustangs finished in eighth place with 44 team points earned.
In the finals for the girls’ 1,600-meter run, freshman Caitlyn Shipley took fourth place with a time of 5:29.54, earning the Lady Mustangs five team points.
In the finals for the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Shipley earned another three points for Westfall girls’ team after placing sixth with a time of 13:17.02.
In the girls’ 100-meter hurdle finals, junior Peyton Proffitt took seventh place with a time of 18.52 seconds, tallying two points for the Lady Mustangs.
In the girls’ high jump finals, junior Ashley Hegarty placed third, tying with Northwestern’s Ava Jenkins with a five-foot leap — both athletes were granted 5.50 team points.
In the finals for the girl’s pole vault, Proffitt placed third behind two Lady Braves with a 10-foot six-inch vault, earning six points for the Lady Mustangs.
In the girl’s discus finals, senior Kayla Fleischmann took seventh throwing 92-feet and giving her team another two points.
In the finals for the boys’ 200-meter dash, senior Marcus Whaley took third place after recording a 23.73 time, giving the Mustangs six team points.
In the finals for the boys’ 800-meter finals, junior Tyler Shipley took fourth with a time of 2:06.83, earning an additional five team points.
In the boys’ 110-meter hurdle finals, Whaley took the grand prize, finishing first with a time of 15.97 seconds and earning 10 team points. The senior once again place first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.15 seconds along with being awarded 10 team points.
In the finals for the boys’ pole vault, Shipley took second with a 12-foot six-inch vault giving another eight points for the Mustangs. Fellow teammate Whaley placed fourth with a 11-foot six-inch vault — adding another five team points.