Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon recently decided to continue her basketball career at Muskingum University, an NCAA Division III institution located in New Concord.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Country, but I listen to lots of different types of music.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken and biscuits
Q: What are some of your strengths in your basketball?
A: Being vocal and always leaving everything on the court.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?
A: I love being in control and sometimes that can get in the way of how I play. So relaxing and letting the game come to me really has been life changing for me.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: Muskingum felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus, the coaching staff is awesome and are so supportive and encouraging, so I knew that’s where I wanted to be.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Earning Scioto Valley Conference and Southeast District honors every year I’ve been in high school. I was named SVC Player of the Year in softball.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I always drink Doctor Pepper or Mountain Dew before every game.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Sports, hanging out with my friends and spending time with my family.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to become a pediatric oncologist and I have always been drawn to this because I love working with children and I want to help save lives.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: I would go back and spend more time with my great-grandparents, because they were taken from me way to soon.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mom has always been someone I look up to because of her work ethic and her leadership; she never gives up or stops fighting for what she believes in and I want to be the same way.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating all the good food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Marc, Marcella
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to ?
A: LeBron James, because even though he is an incredible basketball player, he remains humble and is always helping others.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Grey’s Anatomy
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Mamma Mia
Q: Favorite video game?
A: I don’t play any.
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Raising Canes or Olive Garden
Q: What’s the best gift you have received?
A: My car.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My dog Jackson.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Anything sports related, mainly because I hated dressing up as a princess.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: I would love to go back to Fiji, because it was absolutely gorgeous.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: English, because I love writing and reading.