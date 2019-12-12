Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon recently decided to continue her basketball career at Muskingum University, an NCAA Division III institution located in New Concord.

Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?

Answer: Country, but I listen to lots of different types of music.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken and biscuits

Q: What are some of your strengths in your basketball?

A: Being vocal and always leaving everything on the court.

Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in basketball?

A: I love being in control and sometimes that can get in the way of how I play. So relaxing and letting the game come to me really has been life changing for me.

Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?

A: Muskingum felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus, the coaching staff is awesome and are so supportive and encouraging, so I knew that’s where I wanted to be.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Earning Scioto Valley Conference and Southeast District honors every year I’ve been in high school. I was named SVC Player of the Year in softball.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I always drink Doctor Pepper or Mountain Dew before every game.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Sports, hanging out with my friends and spending time with my family.

Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?

A: I want to become a pediatric oncologist and I have always been drawn to this because I love working with children and I want to help save lives.

Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?

A: I would go back and spend more time with my great-grandparents, because they were taken from me way to soon.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My mom has always been someone I look up to because of her work ethic and her leadership; she never gives up or stops fighting for what she believes in and I want to be the same way.

Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating all the good food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Marc, Marcella

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to ?

A: LeBron James, because even though he is an incredible basketball player, he remains humble and is always helping others.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: Grey’s Anatomy

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Mamma Mia

Q: Favorite video game?

A: I don’t play any.

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Raising Canes or Olive Garden

Q: What’s the best gift you have received?

A: My car.

Q: What’s your most valuable possession?

A: My dog Jackson.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Anything sports related, mainly because I hated dressing up as a princess.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: I would love to go back to Fiji, because it was absolutely gorgeous.

Q: What’s your favorite school subject?

A: English, because I love writing and reading.

