Westfall junior Josey Kelly is slated to make his first state tournament appearance on Friday in Division III after finishing second at 182 pounds in a district meet held at Heath High School. Kelly (36-4) is scheduled to wrestle Lima Bath senior Zachary Simpson (28-4) in a championship preliminary match inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
Question: When did you feel like you had an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament this season?
Answer: When I placed second at the Barnesville tournament.
Q: What was your best win(s) at the district tournament?
A: The best win at the district tournament was my match to go to state. It was against Kobe Barnett from Liberty Union, and I won 9-7.
Q: Discuss your wrestling style on the mat and how that leads to your success?
A: My wrestling style on the mat consists of staying on my feet, and trying to ride people out for as long as I can.
Q: What’s an area physically or mentally that you’ve improved on the most in wrestling over your career?
A: Over my wrestling career I have improved physically by lifting in the offseason, and by pushing myself in practice.
Q: Discuss your training regiment and practice partners you drill with and how that has helped lead you to the state tournament?
A: Nathan Allen and Trey Keeton were a huge asset to my wrestling career. Trey helped me drill hard, and Nathan would help me get stronger in the weight room.
Q: When you wrestle on the mat what do you want future wrestlers who may be sitting in the stands to see about your style and how you handle yourself in competition?
A: I want future wrestlers to see someone that wrestles hard all three periods and never gives up no matter the score.
Q: What do you need to do this upcoming weekend to assure yourself a spot on the state podium?
A: I need to focus on my goals and leave it all out of the mat.