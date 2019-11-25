Westfall senior Darby Minor recently signed to continue her softball career at Huntington University, an NAIA institution located in Huntington, Indiana, where she will major in Occupational Therapy. Minor has helped lead the Mustangs to three Scioto Valley Conference championships and a district title.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Spaghetti
Q: What are some of your strengths in your softball?
A: Communication and keeping my team up.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in softball?
A: I’m not sure if it’s qualified as a weakness, but I have overcome many injuries.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: The campus is absolutely beautiful and it has such a great atmosphere
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning the SVC all three years of my career so far, as well as the gold ball for the last two.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: We pray before every game, and we have to be all standing in a certain order.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I enjoy hitting and throwing with my mom in my free time.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: Occupational Therapy
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: Albert Einstein
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating bourbon chicken
Q: Nickname?
A: If you ask Fred, it’s Ferb or Ferbie, but my friends and teammates call me Darb.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?
A: Sierra and Sydney Romero are both amazing softball players.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Greys Anatomy or Friends
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Momma Mia
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Local Cantina
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: My current softball glove.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My great grandmother's ring
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I enjoyed dressing up as a nerd with my cousin, because we looked pretty funny.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: I want to go to Bora Bora with my friend Julian. We planned the vacation in third grade because we saw pictures of how pretty it was, and we definitely need to follow through with it.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because I am pretty good at it.