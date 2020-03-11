Westfall senior Chanston Moll is slated to make his second state tournament appearance on Friday in Division III after finishing second at 126 pounds in a district meet held at Heath High School. Moll (35-3) is scheduled to wrestle Legacy Christian Academy sophomore Camron Lacure (35-4) in a championship preliminary match inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
Question: When did you feel like you had an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament this season?
Answer: From the beginning because of being able to qualify last year.
Q: What was your best win(s) at the district tournament?
A: The best win was my match to go — pinning Sandy Valley’s Brody Marks in 3:47 — and it was a good feeling just knowing I secured my spot to go but it was kind of expected because we have bigger goals this year.
Q: Discuss your wrestling style on the mat and how that leads to your success?
A: My style is kind of different than a lot of people, because of my movement that I use to set my shots up. This helps my success because some people don’t know how to react, so I’m able to get a lead.
Q: What’s an area physically or mentally that you’ve improved on the most in wrestling over your career?
A: Physically, I’ve gotten a lot stronger and worked on my appearance while mentally I’ve been able to realize that I am just as good as anyone I wrestle and that helped my confidence going into matches.
Q: Discuss your training regiment and practice partners you drill with and how that has helped lead you to the state tournament?
A: When we practice it’s as hard as possible so I can get the best outcome. I usually drill with Rex Brown and Marcus Whaley and they both have been a huge factor in my success just being good partners and giving me a good look by going as hard as possible and really making me have to work.
Q: When you wrestle on the mat what do you want future wrestlers who may be sitting in the stands to see about your style and how you handle yourself in competition?
A: I want them to see that it’s alright to show emotion but also to stay humble while in defeat or victory. I also want them to see that for six minutes to give everything you go, because it’s not over until it’s over so never stop trying before the last whistle blows.
Q: What do you need to do this upcoming weekend to assure yourself a spot on the state podium?
A: I just need to focus in on my goal and go out there and wrestle.