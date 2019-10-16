Kristin Phillips
Westfall’s Kristin Phillips was named Scioto Valley Conference Player of the Year.

 Brad Morris/Circleville Herald

First team

Kristin Phillips, Westfall; Megan Steele, Huntington; Skylar Hice, Southeastern; Jenna Martin, Adena; Josie Williams, Westfall; Alli Bennett, Zane Trace; Amber Cottrill, Unioto; Kacey Pierce, Unioto; Allison Bayse, Huntington; Elli Harper, Adena; Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern; Camryn Cattroll, Adena; Laynee Hill, Zane Trace; Marissa Mullins, Westfall; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley; Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto

Honorable mention

Ari DaRif and Olivia Riley, Adena; Alyssa Steele and Harmony Henneberger, Huntington; Abbie Stanforth and Averi McFadden, Paint Valley; Allie Ritchie and Madison Scott, Piketon; Ava Christopher and Lexi Lockwood, Southeastern; Cree Stulley and Ava Eldridge, Unioto; Claire Latham and Hailey Young, Westfall; Lexi Scott and Hannah Hale, Zane Trace

Player of the Year: Kristin Phillips, Westfall

Defensive Player of the Year: Camryn Carroll, Adena

Coach of the Year: Jessica Sullivan, Westfall

