Westfall senior Connor Spohn recently signed to continue his baseball career at Ashland University, an NCAA Division II institution located in Ashland. Spohn helped lead the Mustangs to championships in the Scioto Valley Conference and Southeast District last season.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: R&B
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Cheeseburger pie
Q: What are some of your strengths in your baseball?
A: Leadership and knowing how to control the tempo of the game and keeping my teammates up.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in baseball?
A: Not showing poor body language on the field, because that is when the other team knew they had me beat.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: Having a family vibe on campus and on the field was a big reason why and it felt like home. Once I stepped on campus and met the staff I knew Ashland was the place I wanted to be.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Some accomplishments were making first-team Scioto Valley Conference, second-team Southeast District and honorable mention All-Ohio. From summer ball I was named MVP for my first tournament back and memories were just spending time with my teammates.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Stretch on my own and I don't hit before games unless I am struggling.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with my friends and competing in gaming tournaments.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to become a teacher, so I can help kids succeed in life and I want to be able to coach, train with kids, and help them get recruited, because I know how hard it is and it is nice having help.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: If I could meet one person from any era it would have to be Yadier Molina, because he is my idol when it comes to baseball and I do a lot of things like he does when it comes to playstyle.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My family has had the greatest influence on me, because without the support and push I have had from them I wouldn't be where I am.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Spending quality time with family and friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: I have had a few nicknames growing up. When I was younger I had the nickname Waterboy, because when I played football everyone would hear me yell or grunt when I would hit people, but now I carry my dads nickname of Spohny.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ashland
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Rick and Morty
Q: Favorite movie?
A: 42
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Modern Warfare
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Raising Canes
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: My Rawlings catchers mitt.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: Would simply be the number 33, because that number has such a deep meaning behind it. The reason I wear 33 is for my brother. The things he has done for me is absolutely unbelievable. He sacrifices so much to get me to my games and is always at every single one of them, he supports me endlessly and when he played he wore 33 and there is nothing I can do to show him thanks, but wear that number and play to the best of my ability everyday and make myself better. So to my brother I say thank you for everything.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed up as a conjoined twin with one of my closest friends and what made it so good was after we grabbed candy then I took off running and he came swinging around me and I ended up falling and kicking him in the head.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Would have to be a vacation mixed with a baseball tournament in Puerto Rico.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: History, because in life it is a butterfly effect and with one act another happens and we can't change that but if you think back what would it be like today if it never happened.