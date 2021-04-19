CHILLICOTHE — In a Scioto Valley Conference showdown, the Westfall Mustangs ventured to Zane Trace High School last Friday evening where they beat the defending Pioneers at home 9-4 with the team’s pitching staff striking out 11 on the day.
Both league opponents started out the first inning scoreless. However, the Mustangs gained traction at the top of the second, scoring five runs compared to the Pioneers’ three for the inning.
Staying consistent throughout the contest, Westfall scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings along with a pair in the seventh inning. The Pioneers saw a scoring drought from the third onto the bottom of the seventh— scoring just one.
With the final score 9-4, the Westfall Mustangs took home another SVC road win while recording 13 hits in the evening while committing five team errors. Zane Trace recorded six hits while committing no team errors.
Run scored on the day for the Mustangs came from a plethora of hitters Friday evening with the most, three, being scored by No. 9 Dillon Walisa. Scoring a pair of runs each were No. 1 Ashton Nunemaker and No. 19 Caden Foreman.
When it came to the pitching staff, just No. 11 Peyton Weiss was responsible for the win on the hill for his team. The right-hander thrower but left-handed batter pitched for seven innings all while recording four runs on six hits, boasting 11 strikeouts with two walks.
Next, the Mustangs go on the face another fellow SVC member, Huntington Huntsmen, at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night in Chillicothe.