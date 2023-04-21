Olivia Dumm is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last week, Dumm faced 79 batters and had 44 strikeouts in four games.
Westfall Coach Lance Heath said Dumm started her softball career at Westfall when she was a freshman.
“She has grown into one of the better ball players around. Olivia works year-round to hone her skill.”
Heath said between all the hitting and pitching lessons, Dumm has done all the work she’s put in on her own.
“Watching her develop into a next level pitcher has been a fun experience.”
Heath said her growth as a player and a person has rewarded the team in many ways.
“Olivia leads by example and is an inspiration to many young pitchers out there. We are working to get her to a goal she has set forth in her time here at Westfall.”
The high school senior said she started playing softball when she was seven or eight years old.
“I wanted to play because all of my friends were playing and it was something to keep me active,” Dumm said.
So, what is Dumm’s favorite thing about playing softball?
“The thing I enjoy most about softball is the friendships that I have made and the happiness that I feel when I play.”
Dumm also said one of her main goals while playing is to make sure that the girl next to her knows that she has their back and they have hers.
One of her favorite moments from her time playing softball at Westfall is when they won a District title during her sophomore year.
Dumm said when she is on the pitcher’s mound, she feels all kinds of things.
“I feel pressure that I put on myself to succeed for my teammates and I also feel support from them, and I know that they have my back. Pitching is something that makes me happy because I feel like when the ball is in my hand, I control what will happen next.”
Dumm said she is very thankful for her parents, teammates, and coaches for always being there for her.
Get to know more about Olivia:
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Hibachi
Q: Favorite movie/ TV show?
A: Movie: Twister TV show: Criminal Minds
Q: Favorite sweet treat?
A: Crumbl Cookies
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Jordy Bahl, an American college softball pitcher for the Oklahoma Sooners
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: Ohio State and LSU
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a game?
A: I always pray with my teammates before every game.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: I plan to attend Thomas More University and study exercise science. I also plan to play softball there.