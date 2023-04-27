BAINBRIDGE — The Westfall baseball team shut out Paint Valley in a 4-0 win on Wednesday night.
It was an evenly matched game with zeros on the scoreboard until the top of the fifth inning. Cade Hall scored the first run of the night for the Mustangs off a wild pitch.
In the sixth inning, the Mustangs scored three more runs to seal the shut-out win. The first batter up for Westfall was Michael Harwood and he hit a double on a pop fly. Brady Mullins was next up at bat for the Mustangs and he bunted for a single, which let Harwood cross home plate.
After the score, Trent Walters doubled on a ground ball and Mullins scored. Walters stole third base and scored after Brenden Tuttle singled on a ground ball. The Mustangs kept Paint Valley scoreless for the remainder of the game and got the 4-0 win.
Mustangs’ Coach Todd Rhymer said Westfall lost 1-0 in a tough game against Huntington on Monday. The team then had to make up their game on Tuesday against Adena that got rained out last week and lost the game 12-2.
“We lost our focus in the last couple of innings and didn’t make plays in the field like we normally do,” Rhymer said about Westfall’s game against Adena. “After the game we had a good talk with the team and said it was time to refocus on the fundamentals of hitting and fielding.”
The Mustangs responded to the adversity in the 4-0 win over Paint Valley.
“Brenden [Tuttle] pitched a great game, didn’t allow a hit until there were 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, and the defense made some good plays behind him,” Rhymer said. “We ran the bases well, got a couple of bunts down that put pressure on their defense, and got a couple of big hits with runners in scoring position.”
Tuttle had a great game as the Mustangs’ pitcher. He had 7 strikeouts and allowed only one hit that came towards the end of the game. When Tuttle was at bat, he had 1 hit and 1 run batted in (RBI). Rhymer said Tuttle is a quiet person who just goes about his business and doesn’t let anything bother him.
“Even when he walked a couple of batters in the 4th inning, he battled and made a couple of plays fielding his position in front of the mound to get some key outs for us.”
Tuttle is a sophomore who also played on the varsity team last year.
“That experience is helping him be more comfortable this year in tight situations,” Rhymer said.
The Mustangs are back at home on the diamond where they face off against Piketon.
Stats:
Brenden Tuttle: At bat 1 hit and 1 RBI. Pitching: .574 strike percentage, 1 hit allowed and 7 strikeouts.
Trent Walters: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Cade Hall: 1 run, 1 hit
Michael Harwood: 1 run, 2 hits
Brady Mullins: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI