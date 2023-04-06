CHILLICOTHE — The Westfall softball team defeated Huntington 11-2 in one of the few local games played on Wednesday night.
Delana Landefeld started the scoring for the Mustangs in the first inning when she scored after tagging up on a pop out. In the second inning Sydney Fuller scored on a ground out and the next batter saw two scores by Grace Long and Emma Henry. After scoring three runs in the second inning, Westfall led Huntington 4-0.
Huntington got on the scoreboard with two runs in the third inning, but Westfall responded with four runs in the fourth inning. With two outs Gabby Henry singles on a line drive, giving Ava Heath and Landefeld an opportunity to cross home plate. On the very next batter, another single was hit, and Gabby Henry scored, giving Westfall a 9-2 lead over Huntington.
The top of the fifth inning was the last time either team scored. Olivia Dumm doubled on a fly ball which let Heath and Landefeld score. Westfall got the 11-2 win over the Huntington Huntsmen, giving the Lady Mustangs their first win of the season.
After Westfall earned their first win of the season, their coach Lance Heath said it was a great team win and every player was able to contribute.
“We hit the ball well clear through the lineup. I’m proud to see the hard work these girls are putting in starting to pay off.”
Landefeld started the scoring for the Mustangs, which helped get her team in the right space.
“Lana was able to get us started as the leadoff hitter and ended up going 3 for 4,” Heath said.
Even with their great performance Wednesday night, Heath said there are things the team can continue working on.
“We need to continue feeding off each other and doing the little things right to make the big things happen.”
The Lady Mustangs have a double header this Saturday. The first game kicks off at 11 a.m. when they meet the Eastern Eagles on the field. The second game against the John Glenn Muskies starts at 1 p.m. Both games take place at Circleville High School.
Stats:
Delana Landefeld: 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBI
Ava Heath: 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Emma Henry: 1 run, 2 hits
Olivia Dumm: 1 hit, 2 RBI. Pitching: 2 hits and runs allowed, 0 home runs and earned runs allowed, 14 strikeouts.
Sydney Fuller: 1 run, 1 hit, 2 RBI
Gabby Henry: 1 run, 1 hit, 2 RBI
