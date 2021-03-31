CIRCLEVILLE — The Westfall Lady Mustangs and the Circleville Lady Tigers competed in Circleville Tuesday in an out of conference matchup. Westfall would win on the road as the team collected several runs with final score 20-4 — after five innings.
The Lady Tigers started out strong Tuesday evening as the squad would rack up four runs in the first inning compared to Westfall’s three. However, the visiting Lady Mustangs would not be phased, responding with an additional four runs of their own in the second inning.
The Lady Tigers would struggle for the rest of the day — not scoring another run for the rest of the contest.
In their best inning of the game, the lady Mustangs would pour it all out in the third scoring a total of eight runs during that time.
When it was all said and done, the Lady Mustangs would collect a total of 20 runs off of 10 hits along with three errors on the day. Circleville would total four runs off of four hits — the team would also have five errors.
Most of the Lady Mustang roster would make scores of their own with most coming from No. 20 Delana Landefeld and No. 26 Makayla Cook — both of whom would score four runs apiece.
No. 27 Olivia Dumm would in in the circle in four innings — Landefeld would also pitch for one inning allowing four runs off of one hit. Dumm would allow no runs for three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
The Logan Elm Lady Braves ventured out to Williamsport Monday evening for an out-of-conference matchup against the Westfall Lady Mustangs. At the end of seven innings, the Lady Mustangs would take the win at home with the final score of 5-4.
With the sun glaring overhead and attendants safely situated, the Lady Braves and Mustangs took to the field as the start of the spring season commenced.
Both teams would not see scores during the initial innings of the contest. For three innings, the Lady Braves would trade a series of plays which almost turned into runs themselves.
However, the Lady Mustangs would come to play as the team showed life in the fourth inning — scoring a total of three runs. The Lady Braves would not let go that easily as the team would climb back — scoring two runs of their own in the fifth inning with the home team adding one run to their own.
Further into the competition, the Lady Mustangs would stay within arm’s reach of the Lady Braves leading them just by one run during a few separate moments. During the sixth inning, the visiting team would collect an additional two runs of their own — now with a total of four runs on the game.
Staying focused on the task at hand — now in the seventh and final inning — the Lady Mustangs would score another run amounting to a total of five on the evening. When it was all said and done, both teams would see five hits and one error with the scoring column pointing in favor of the home squad with the score 5-4.
For the Lady Mustangs, most of the team’s runs would come from No. 15 Abbie Brickenheuser — who collected three on the day, two being homers — along with two single runs from No. 27 Olivia Dumm and No. 20 Delana Landefeld.
Dumm took the win in the circle in seven innings. She allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Logan Elm's King suffered the loss in the circle, leading the pitching staff with 4.2 innings, and Entler finishing up the final 1.1. Both allowed only one walk and King had four strikeouts. Combined, they allowed five hits and five runs.