WILLIAMSPORT— The dome was rocking on Wednesday night as the Westfall volleyball team took on the New Lexington Panthers.
In the district semifinal Wednesday, the Lady Mustangs came out charging. However, so did the Lady Panthers. The first set of the night was a true back and forth full of close calls and long rallies.
The biggest lead of the first set was only four points which Westfall achieved twice. Both teams handled the ball well and the errors were kept to a minimum throughout the set.
Late in the first set the teams were tied 19-19 when Westfall turned up the pressure and closed out the set 25-21.
Speaking after the game, New Lexington’s head coach Alyssa Wolfe remarked on Westfall’s ability to stay focused and finish a close set.
“Westfall is senior driven, with all the seniors that they have. And they were able to close that out from the experience that they have.”
The second set proved to be just as tight as the first. The teams were able to hone in on their planned strategies more in the second set with Westfall making adjustments against New Lexington’s serve.
“We just focused on really reading the serve. They serve deep and hard, which we haven’t really seen a whole lot this season,” Said Westfall head coach Stacy Caudill.
“We really just focused on making some adjustments in the second and third. Realizing when [the serve is] coming hard and fast and deep and really getting behind the ball to at least get the ball up.”
The Lady Mustangs were able to keep those adjustments up and won the second set 25-14.
In the third set, down 2-0, New Lexington showed some of the cracks in their young team.
“We did panic in some of those moments. [Westfall] kept putting the pressure on us. I think that’s where, when you get experience in these situations you realize, ‘hey, we got this. Relax, let’s make smarter decisions,’” Coach Wolfe said of the third set.
“So hopefully we learn from these moments and truly be able to implement that in the future. But we absolutely showed [our youth],” Wolfe continued.
Westfall showed excellent communication during the third set. All the players on the court were aware of their teammates’ positioning and were able to manage the ball efficiently.
As the score for the third set climbed and climbed, the home crowd grew louder and louder. The energy in the dome was electric and the Lady Mustangs were not going to disappoint their supporters.
The third set ended with a score of 25-22 and Westfall swept New Lexington 3-0 on the night.
With the win, the Lady Mustangs move on to their third straight district final.
The team will face Huntington on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Waverly.
Coach Caudill felt Wednesday’s game was not her team’s strongest showing of serve and receive. Caudill also mentioned other things she wants the team to focus on.
“[We’ll work on] cleaning up our service/receive first and foremost, and then just hitting a little smarter. I feel like tonight we got away from that, which has been our bread and butter all season.”
Huntington comes into Saturday’s match with an overall record of 18-6 versus Westfall’s 20-4.