WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall’s varsity girls’ golf team took on the Crown Hill Golf Club Monday evening for a Scioto Valley Conference tri-match in which the Lady Mustangs took the top spot after combining for 176 on the green.
The tri-match took place on the front nine holes of Crown Hill and featured fellow SVC members teams, the Southeastern Lady Panthers and Piketon Lady Redstreaks.
Prior to the start of Monday’s tri-match, coach Kevin Shoults told The Circleville Herald that one of the team’s players had to be separated due to health and safety concerns.
“Unfortunately, Paige Weiss is currently under a seven-day quarantine due to direct contact with [an individual who was ill],” Shoults noted.
While the Lady Mustangs were short one teammate, Westfall was able to tally a 176 team score taking first place. Maddi Shoults took the crown as the match’s best golfer shooting for a team best of 38.
Contributing to Westfall’s first place finish were Emily Cook (40), Maddie Cook (46), Shyann Rogers (52) and Marianna Packer (52).
Southeastern finished the day in second place after collecting a 222 team score.
Piketon took last with a total team score of 232.