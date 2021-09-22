WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall hosted the Adam Carter Invitational 5k Dash on Tuesday evening ad two of their runners placed in the top five for the girls’ race and one runner in the top five for the boys’ race, while facing Logan Elm, Amanda-Clearcreek, Zane Trace, Unioto, Paint Valley, Adena, Huntington, Southeastern, Grove City Christian, Miami Trace and Piketon.
For the girls, a Zane Trace runner, Marie Souther, took first place with a time of 19:53.
Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley took fourth with a time of 20:47 and her teammate, Isabel Stevens, took fifth with a time of 20:49.
Westfall’s Anay Sierra made it to the top 10 with a seventh-place finish with a time of 21:34. The following top 10 finishers were as follows: Logan Elm’s Ella Borland (21:43), Logan Elm’s Tayla Tootle (22:00) and Piketon’s Kenzie Mays (22:21).
The Lady Braves had Maggie Wilson cross the finish line in spot 12 with her time of 22:52 and her teammate, Kaleigh Spires followed in place 15 with a time of 23:32.
Westfall’s Gabby Henry took spot 16 with a time of 23 minutes and 40 seconds, while A-C’s Karlee Parry followed in spot 17 with a time of 23:44.
In spots 19 and 20 were Westfall’s Natalie Holland (24:22) and Logan Elm’s Camryn Ross (24:34).
The Lady Mustangs had Natalie Yates in spot 24 with a time of 24:58 and Amanda-Clearcreek had Autumn Parry following closely in spot 25 with her time of 25:06.
Westfall continued their finishers with Makalie Crabtree taking 30th place with a time of 25:48.
Abigail Fast, of Logan Elm, was finishing her day in spot 41 with a time of 26 minutes and 25 seconds.
Westfall’s Grace Johnson finished out in spot 45 with a time of 27:28.
The team scores stood with Westfall taking first with a total time of 1:51:12 and an average time of 22:14. Their total score was 36.
Logan Elm took silver as a team with a total time of 1:54:41 and an average time of 22:56.
Huntington took third, followed by Zane Trace, Paint Valley and Grove City Christian.
For the boys’ race, Westfall’s Tyler Shipley stood out in the top five with a fourth-place time of 17:05.
His teammate, Henry Barnes, took a top-10 spot of ninth place with a time of 17:33, followed by Josh Trapp in 12th place with a time of 18:08.
Logan Elm saw their first finisher in spot 13 as Drew Tomlinson ran his race in 18 minutes and 14 seconds.
His teammate, Femi Kargbo took spot 21 with a time of 19:07.
Westfall’s runners flooded in following with Brody Williams in spot 23 (19:15), Trent Gardner in spot 26 (19:34) and Nate Wolfe in spot 27 (19:51).
A-C saw their first finisher in spot 30 with Ryan Chambers running his race in 20 minutes and 19 seconds.
His teammate, Travis Spencer, followed later in spot 34 with a time of 20 minutes and 23 seconds.
Later, A-C’s Cole Reynolds (20:49) crossed the finish line in spot 39.
Westfall’s Nick Brooks (21:04) and Wade Kitchen (21:15) took spots 45 and 47.
Jude Schaal, of Logan Elm, rounded out his day in spot 52 with his time of 21 minutes and 32 seconds. His teammate, Keegan Kidd, followed later in spot 54 with a time of 21:39, and Luke Thompson was in spot 57 with a time of 21:47.
Amanda-Clearcreek had Caden Hill finish his day in spot 64 with a time of 22 minutes and 40 seconds, and Peyton Hill placed 69th with his time of 23:47.
For the Mustangs, Kody Day (24:05), Drew Roberts (24:11) and Steven Layton (24:48) finished in spots 71, 72 and 75.
Logan Elm’s Owen Groff (24:55) finished in spot 76 to break up the Westfall pack with Westfall’s Lance Chalk in spot 77 with a time of 25 minutes and three seconds.
The Mustangs weren’t done as Matthew Roberts took spot 88 with a time of 28:01, followed by Amanda-Clearcreek’s Henry Poor in spot 92 with a time of 30:03.
The final Mustang finished out the race in spot 96 with a time of 30:33.
Unioto took the top spot as a team with Westfall taking silver with their total time of 1:31:35 and an average time of 18:19.
Taking third was Miami Trace, followed by Zane Trace and Huntington.
Logan Elm took sixth as a team with a total time of 1:42:19 and an average time of 20:27, followed by Amanda-Clearcreek in seventh with a total time of 1:47:58 and an average time of 21:35.
Piketon finished eighth as a team.
Westfall’s team score was 64, Logan Elm’s was 146 and A-C’s was 174.