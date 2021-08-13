CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville and Westfall joined in a quad match Thursday also featuring the Sheridan Lady Generals and the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers. The Lady Mustangs took first place ahead of Sheridan with the Lady Tigers taking third on the day.
The four collective teams convened at the Pickaway Country Club located in Circleville Thursday for a sweltering day of competition at least during the afternoon hours. All squads competed on the course’s front nine.
Taking first, the Lady Mustangs combined 164 team score was spear headed by Maddi Shoults who shot for a contest-low 36 who played in the third group. Accompanying her in the team’s first place win were Maddie Cook (41), Paige Weiss (42) and Emily Cook (45).
Also playing for the Mustangs Thursday, but no included in the team’s final score, were Marianna Packer (53), Alexa Oney (52) and Shyann Rogers (54).
The Lady Generals took the second-place spot shooting for a team score of 170, breaking the team’s record for nine-hole competition.
Circleville took third place with a combined 191 team score with with the team’s overall record being 18-11 as of Thursday evening.
Taking last place were the Lady Cavaliers who combined for 192 barely overtaking the Lady Tigers.
Westfall’s Shoults added another medal to her name this season after being named the quad match’s best golfer.