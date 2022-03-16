WILLIAMSPORT — Reigning Division III district champions the Westfall Lady Mustangs are looking to start a new softball season to rival last year’s.
The team won the southeast 3 Division III sectional/district bracket last year with a 10-0 shutout of Portsmouth. The team also won the SVC with a 12-2 conference record and a 24-6 overall record.
Head coach Lance Heath was named SVC head coach of the year and two seniors made the all-SVC first-team.
The biggest name returning this year for the Lady Mustangs is senior Abbie Brickenheuser. Last season, Brickenheuser had nine home runs and 35 RBIs last season to lead the conference in both categories.
Brickenheuser signed a letter of intent to play last month with the University of Rio Grande, but before she starts her college career, she’ll look to help the Lady Mustangs to a deep playoff run.
For the Westfall baseball team the lead up to the new season is similar. Last year, the Mustangs were co-champions in the SVC with Unioto. Both teams had a 12-2 conference record, and the Mustangs had an impressive overall record of 21-7.
Though the team lost reigning SVC player of the year, Lucas Blackburn, the core of the team from last year is still intact. Senior Peyton Weiss led the league in wins on the mound last year and will be back with the Mustangs this spring.
Weiss is set to play college ball at the University of Findlay next year, but for now will look to end his high school career with a strong season.
Westfall starts the baseball and softball seasons next week.