LOGAN — Westfall volleyball’s season keeps rolling after a 3-1 win over the Wheelersburg Pirates on Thursday during the regional semifinals.
The fans streamed in to watch the Lady Mustangs at Logan High School on Thursday. Last season, the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs were not so sweet to the team when they were knocked out by Adena in a 3-1 loss.
After watching Adena beat Fort Frye, the Lady Mustangs took the court to play Wheelersburg. When the first set started it looked like Westfall was ready to put the past behind them and charge into the next round.
The Lady Mustangs went up 4-0 in under two minutes to start the game. The Lady Pirates however, would not go quietly. In a set that would see the teams trade leads several times, Westfall did show some cracks. Seniors Madi Brown and Marissa Mullins had some trouble in the first set, missing balls that last week would have been routine.
Speaking after the game, head coach Stacy Caudill agreed that not all the players looked comfortable during the first set. Caudill also said it was nothing she was worried about.
“I chalk that up to nerves. They didn’t want to lose today. So we really just talked about, push through that set, push through that set.”
The first set did require a lot of pushing, with the teams trading points from a score of 24-24 to when the Lady Mustangs were about to take the win 29-27.
The second set was a lot like the first. Neither team was able to gain much of a lead in any of the sets on Thursday. However, Wheelersburg managed to maintain a multipoint lead several times during the second set.
Eventually the Lady Pirates were able to even the overall game by winning set no. 2 with a score of 20-25.
Heading into the third set tied 1-1 the crowd on both sides of the gym got louder and louder. The players on the court pushed harder and harder.
Set no. 3 continued the tight back and forth from the two teams. The teams stayed within a point of each other through most of the set, reaching a 20-20 before Westfall was able to stretch their lead and win 25-21.
The fourth, and what would be the last, set was Westfall’s most dominant. They stayed ahead of Wheelersburg the whole time and were able to win 25-21 again without ever trailing.
Now, the Westfall Lady Mustangs face their most difficult challenge: Adena. This Elite 8 matchup will be a test of Westfall’s skills both technically and mentally as they face the team who ended their run last season and a team that has beaten them twice this year already.
Coach Caudill is looking forward to the chance at redemption.
“We’re excited. We know it’s not an easy feat. They’re an extremely tough opponent and we’ve got to bring our A game. We can’t make the errors that we made today. If we think that we’re going to even give them a run,” Caudill said of Adena.
She followed up with praise for her own team, though.
“These girls, they’re hungry and it may not look the best, but they’re scrappy and they get the job done.”
Westfall faces Adena at Logan High School, Saturday at 2 p.m.