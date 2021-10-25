CIRCLEVILLE— The Westfall volleyball team is beating the day, says coach Stacy Caudill.
The team, along with Caudill, have spent this season with a one-step-at-a-time mentality.
“We just focus on winning the practice,” Caudill said Monday.
After defeating Chesapeake on Thursday, the Lady Mustangs advanced to the district semifinal. They will host New Lexington on Wednesday, a team they faced early in the season.
Caudill plans on using a similar strategy to the one the team used in August to beat the Lady Panthers.
“They have a phenomenal middle hitter. For Wednesday we are just focused on shutting her down again.”
The team boasts an impressive record so far with a 19-4 overall record. They also finished second in the Scioto Valley Conference.
Individually multiple players have been recognized for outstanding play this season. Three seniors, Marissa Mullins, Claire Lathem and Hailey Young have drawn a lot of praise.
Coach Caudill is happy for her players but stressed that the recognition of those three players also reflects on their play as a team.
“It truly is a team atmosphere,” Caudill added in a conversation Monday.
The Lady Mustangs look to build off of last season’s playoff run where they made it to the regional semifinals.
“We do have high hopes of making a deep tournament run.”
The Westfall team is favored heading into Wednesday’s match against New Lexington. They will also have home court advantage for the first time in the playoffs. The game is set to start at 6 p.m..