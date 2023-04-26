WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall boys’ volleyball team got two wins over Grove City and Whetstone last week.
The Mustangs didn’t lose a set in their win over Grove City, getting a 3-0 win. The set scores were 25-15, 25-19, and 25-11. The Mustangs also swept Whetstone in three matches, getting another 3-0 win. The set scores against Whetstone were 25-18, 25-10, and 25-18.
Mustangs’ Coach Chad Moehl said the team started fast and passed very well which led to great setting and getting a lot of kills.
“We had a wall up for blocking against Whetstone in game one which got them frustrated. We also kept up our offensive output, which sometimes we tend to tail off in game 2.”
Westfall did lose one game last week to Ross County Christian Academy, but it was a hard-fought battle that took five sets.
“We had a domino effect hitting,” Moehl said. “One bad hit led to someone else’s bad hit. They had a couple of guys that could place the ball well, and we kept sending them free balls to play their style of play which doesn’t suit us well.”
Coach Moehl said it was just an all around off night for the Mustangs.
Despite the one loss last week, the Mustangs quickly bounced back and had a great performance against Whetstone. One player who stepped up during that game was Jackson Thomas. On the night he had 14 assists, 4 kills, 9 points (including 5 aces), a solo block, 3 assisted blocks, and 3 digs. Moehl said Thomas is very strong and once he gets his feet set, he can set the ball as high as anyone would need.
“Lately his footwork has improved which leads to much better sets for our hitters,” Moehl said. “He also has great timing with blocking and doesn’t lose very often in jousts with opponents. He loves the game and plays as much as he can. He realizes what needs fixed and works on it throughout practices and games a lot.”
Moehl also said he felt like the game against Whetstone was the team’s best match ever.
“We were sharp in all facets of the game, and very aggressive at the net. We’re hoping they can keep that up throughout the rest of the season and into tournaments.”
On Thursday the Mustangs are at home where they will meet Bishop Hartley on the court. Action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Stats for Westfall in the game against Whetstone:
Jackson Thomas: 14 asst, 4 kills, 9 points (5 aces), 1 solo block, 3 assisted blocks, 3 digs
Alec Martin: 8 asst, 2 kills, 2 points (1 ace), 5 digs
Colton Spaniol: 4 kills, 15 points (4 aces), 1 solo block, 4 digs
Wes Moats: 1 kill, 3 points, 2 solo blocks, 1 assisted block, 1 dig
Drew Bowers: 2 kills, 6 points, 1 solo block, 2 assisted blocks, 4 digs
Dawson Spaniol: 11 kills, 8 points (1 ace), 2 digs
Avry Justus: 8 digs