CIRCLEVILLE— Westfall volleyball are district champions for 2021. The Lady Mustangs swept the Huntington Lady Huntsmen in three sets on Saturday to clinch the championship.
Going into the game, Westfall had an impressive overall record of 20-4. However, Huntington’s record of 18-6 was nothing the Lady Mustangs could ignore.
The first set was the closest of the night, ending in a score of 25-22. After that close set though, there was a drop off in the second set. Ending with a score of 25-14 head coach Stacy Caudill praised the Lady Mustangs for their solid defensive play.
“We worked hard to serve aggressively and our defense really stepped up for us!”
After the game finished in the third set with a score of 25-19, there were a few stand out players from the match.
All season, seniors Marissa Mullins, Hailey Young and Claire Latham have led the Westfall volleyball team offensively. The three players have been recognized by the league and other teams as Westfall’s most dangerous players, and that didn’t change on Saturday.
Of course, three players don’t make a full team, and Coach Caudill made a point of praising some of the younger members of the team.
“I want to shout-out sophomore Lauryn Blackburn on stepping up and playing a great game,” Caudill said on Monday.
Blackburn made the varsity team last year as a freshman and has only improved in her second year. She was awarded Player of the Match for Saturday’s district final.
As district champions, the Lady Mustangs continue their postseason campaign against Wheelersburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on neutral ground at Logan High School.
The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates are coming off a 3-0 win on Saturday as well. They swept Zane Trace, earning an overall record of 21-3 so far this year.
Coach Caudill is prepared for a difficult game.
“We know we’re facing a tough team with a great coaching staff. We need to bring our A game.”