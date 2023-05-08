WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall boys’ volleyball team won their season finale 3-0 against Eastmoor Academy on Thursday night.
Mustangs got the win in three sets, winning the first 25-15, the second set 25-15 and the third 25-21.
After the game concluded, Mustangs’ Coach Chad Moehl said going into the match, his team knew Eastmoor had the tendency to push the ball over their blocks. Knowing this, Moehl had his players in the back row watch out for those types of hits.
“We also had our hitters work on hitting different angles and hitting line to make the court bigger. We talked about covering our hitters when they got blocked.”
Moehl said his team did a great job in the back row covering Eastmoor’s hits and his hitters did a great job of hitting the angles.
“We didn’t cover that well when we did get blocked until game 3, when Colton Spaniol covered probably four in a row to keep the play alive.”
The win was just the cherry on top as Westfall celebrated their two seniors, Colton Spaniol and Drew Bowers.
“Thanks have to go to Coach Renee and our underclassmen,” Moehl said. “They got together and gave our seniors t-shirts, signed balls, and some other goodies. We recognized them as well as Eastmoor’s three seniors in front of our crowd.”
This was Spaniol’s third year on the volleyball team and Moehl said he came in as a stellar athlete in his sophomore year.
“On the court he is a silent leader and shows the underclassmen what is possible during a game. Saves, hitting, setting, and hitting crazy angles are his specialties. His initiative will serve him well in the future. He was always first and last helping set up / tear down and never had to be asked.”
Bowers joined the team last year after previously being at Madison Plains. Moehl said coming into Westfall, his skills were already pretty great, but throughout the last year, Bowers has gained 10” of vertical and grown a few inches taller.
“He loves the game and excels at all positions around the court,” Moehl said. “He also would be more than willing to help out with anything needed. He has drive and determination and will go far in the future.”
After celebrating the seniors and the 3-0 win, the Mustangs now have to focus on the postseason. On Saturday, they play their first game of the tournament against Bishop Watterson. The Coach said they’ve had a couple of injuries and are hoping to have everyone back by Saturday.
“We’ll go back to the basics and work on passing and positioning,” Moehl said. “Our schedule was rough this year and didn’t have a lot of time to practice once games started. When we play offense we do well, so we will work on getting back to playing our game during this week’s practices.”
Looking back at the regular season, the Coach said it was a great one and they accomplished their goal of winning against some established teams.
“We had a couple hiccups but the team gels well and works to get better every chance they can.”
Stats from Thursday’s game:
Colton Spaniol: 3 kills, 8 points, 8 digs
Drew Bowers: 2 kills, 3 points including 1 ace, 4 digs
Ben Bundock: 5 kills, 1 solo block, 2 aces
Jackson Thomas: 12 assists, 1 kill, 1 solo block, 6 points including 1 ace, 3 digs
Dawson Spaniol: 4 kills, 3 points including 1 ace, 4 digs
Avry Justus: 10 digs
Wes Moats: 4 kills, 3 points including 2 aces
Scott Bates: 6 points, 2 digs
Dalton Bush: 4 assists, 2 kills, 11 points including 4 aces, 8 digs