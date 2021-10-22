CIRCLEVILLE— Westfall volleyball is on a roll. The Lady Mustangs took down the Chesapeake Panthers in straight sets Thursday night.
The volleyball team is on a five-game winning streak heading deeper into the postseason. This included a win against Zane Trace that sealed their standing as second in the Scioto Valley Conference Division III.
The next test for the team, which includes the SVC Player of the year Marissa Mullins, comes next week when they welcome the New Lexington Panthers.
These Panthers might put up a bit more fight than their Chesapeake counter-parts. New Lexington is also riding a winning streak coming into the game, having bested South Point most recently, 3-0 on Thursday.
The key advantage for the Lady Mustangs is two-fold. First, they will be playing at home on Wednesday and look to have the backing of Mustang nation behind them. The bigger advantage is on the court however.
Along with Player of the Year Mullins, three more players gained honors this season from SVC. Claire Latham made the SVC all-conference team, and Hailey Young and Madi Brown received honorable mentions for the all-conference team.
The Lady Mustang volleyball team take on the New Lexington Panthers at home on Wednesday Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.