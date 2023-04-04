WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall baseball team defeated Adena 11-4 in their Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) opener Monday night.
Adena was first up at bat and scored two runs before getting three outs. Westfall quickly responded when Trent Walters scored on a single hit by Bryant Coker. Two batters later, Westfall’s Brenden Tuttle scored on a wild pitch and Cade Hall and Bryce Wickline scored on a single hit. The Mustangs finished the first inning with a 4-2 lead over Adena.
There was no scoring again until the bottom of the third when Westfall scored on another two runs. Seth Gifford scored on a single and Brandon Bingham scored when he stole home plate. The Mustangs kept Adena from scoring in the fourth inning and added two more runs to their lead. Coker tripled which gave Jaden Towler the opportunity to cross home plate. Coker also scored the second run of the inning for the Mustangs. Westfall had an 8-2 lead over Adena at the end of the fourth.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bingham tripled and Brady Mullins, Hall, and Gifford scored, extending their lead to 11-2. Adena scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. Westfall beat Adena 11-4.
Mustangs’ Coach Todd Rhymer said the team focused on hitting going into the game against Adena. He said that, so far, they have faced left-handed pitchers, so they’ve been trying to hit the ball right center.
In terms of how the game against Adena went, Rhymer said Westfall got two key out hits and scored on 4 of their 6 times at bat in the first inning.
Coker had a great showing with two runs, three hits, and two Runs Batted In (RBI). Rhymer said the senior has worked hard at getting stronger in the weight room, which has made a huge difference in his play this season.
“The ball is coming off his bat with power, and his confidence is growing every day,” Rhymer said. “Bryant also pitched against Adena, didn’t have his best stuff, but still pitched 6 innings, only allowing the two runs in the first inning.”
Rhymer said as a coach, he relies on his upperclassmen.
“The seniors have been doing a great job of doing the things they are supposed to do, leading by example.”
Weather permitting, Westfall will meet Huntington on the diamond on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.