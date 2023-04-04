Westfall Elementary's Academic Superstars

WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall baseball team defeated Adena 11-4 in their Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) opener Monday night.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments