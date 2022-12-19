BARNESVILLE — The Westfall wrestling team took 11th place in the Barnesville Tournament that took place Friday and Saturday.
The team had four placers, the most ever for Westfall at the Barnesville Tournament. Wayne Kitchen got sixth place in the 138-weight class and Hunter Probasco placed fifth in the 285-weight class. In fourth place in the 113-weight class was Tony Hoty.
Mustangs' Coach William Breyer said Hoty had a tough match but he never stopped fighting.
Westfall also had their first champion of the season when Gage Bolt got first place in the 165-weight class. Bolt also won the award for the wrestler with the most pins at the tournament.
Breyer said it was a long and hard tournament and Bolt never lost focus.
“He was dialed in on becoming Westfall’s first champion.”
The Barnesville Tournament has state placers and State Champions from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.
“It was awesome to watch Bolt get the first championship,” Breyer said. “For him to have the most pins and in the quickest time tells you something about this young man.”
Overall, Breyer said the team is surprising and so close to getting more wins.
“They have the 'it' factor. They win for the team and each other.”
After a short break for the holidays, the Mustangs will be back on the mat on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at home for a match against Paint Valley High School.