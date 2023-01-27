Senior Casey Cline was voted Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!
In the past week in two games Cline had 29 points, 3 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. He also had the game winning three pointer to get the win over Adena.
Westfall Coach Christian Meister said Cline has played on varsity for Westfall since his freshman year. The coach also said Cline is currently Westfall’s ninth all-time leading scorer.
“He could crack the top five depending on the length of our tournament run and his play.”
Meister said Cline plays extremely hard and is one of the hardest workers he has ever been around.
“He has put the work in the offseason and his downtime to be the player he is today. He gives great effort on the court and is very instinctive. That is why you see him on the league leaderboards for almost every statistic.”
Meister said in the game against Adena Cline had a rough night shooting the ball but he didn’t allow that to affect his leadership and defensive efforts.
“It was because of that mindset that he was able to step up and make that game-winning shot regardless of how the ball was falling for him on that night,” he said. “Casey is a very competitive person. He uses that to motivate both himself and his teammates.”
Cline said he has been playing basketball since he was four years old, and he enjoys the competition of the game. Some of his favorite moments from his time on the team are when Westfall gets an upset win.
In order to get in the right mindset for a game he listens to country or soothing music to calm down and think less.
“I think highly of myself at the moment, but I know that can switch really fast. I have to get my teammates opportunities when I am doing good so that they get going as well.”
Cline said there were a lot of highs and lows in his career at Westfall, but he is proud of how his teammates stepped up this year.
The Athlete of the Week also got to answer some fun questions.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Crab
Q: What’s your favorite candy?
A: Skittles
Q: Favorite athlete?
A: Luka Doncic is my favorite NBA player right now
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: I cheer for Ohio State and Cleveland Browns
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a game?
A: Come out and compete because if I don’t, I’ll start slow
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: Play college football or basketball and get a sports management degree
Q: Do you have any plans to continue playing basketball after high school? If so, where would you like to go?
A: I do but I might choose football. I’m taking a few visits such as Shawnee state and Oklahoma Wesleyan.