WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall’s boys’ and girls’ golf squads competed this week with the boys taking second at Crown Hill Golf Club and the girls taking first in a Upper Lansdowne Golf Course tri-match.
CROWN HILL GOLF CLUB
Westfall’s boys’ varsity golf team ventured to Crown Hill Golf Course for a match featuring a total of five teams — including Southeastern, Paint Valley, Huntington, Westfall and Adena.
The Westfall Mustangs tied for second place Wednesday evening with a total team score of 194. The Adena Warriors, a fellow member of the Scioto Valley Conference, also tallied a 194 team score.
Contributing to Westfall’s second-place finish included Jacob Hicks (44), Dominick Bush (47), Brian Schobeloch (51), Jasiah Story (52), Bryson Dudgeon (60) and Evan Thomas (61).
For Adena, their collective team contributions included Brayden Ater (45), Sydney Ater (47), Davis Kerns (48), Sam Sherman (65) and Brenton Tesi (68).
Taking first place in the match was the Southeastern Panthers whose 188 overall team score was spearheaded by Aaron Evans; medaled with 40. Contributing to the team’s first-place finish was Brayden Popp (47), Noah Hopkins (49), Morgan Wilbanks (52), Blake Hopkins (66) and Chase Hatfield (80).
Taking third place were the Paint Valley Bearcats who finished with a 224 total team score. Contributors included Emma Winland (50), Brenton Ewry (52), Orion Wiley (59), Blaine Parker (63) and Dalton Damron (72, double par).
The Huntington Huntsmen did not record a team score but participating in the match as individuals. Huntsmen taking to the course Wednesday included Gavin Smith (54), Dayland Thomas (56), Isiah Schmidt (72, double par).
UPPER LANSDOWNE
Alongside the boys’ match, Westfall’s girls’ varsity golf team took first in a tri-match featuring the Logan Elm Lady Braves, a Mid-State League member, along with fellow SVC member Zane Trace Lady Pioneers Wednesday evening.
The Lady Mustangs’ first-place finish of 157 saw standout Maddi Shoults getting another medal after finishing with a 34 individual score. Contributors to the team’s first-place win include Emily Cook (42), Paige Weiss (37), Maddie Cook (44), Shyann Rogers (50) and Marianna Parker (54).
Taking second were the Lady Braves who compiled a 202 team score with Addison as the team’s best golfer (44). Contributors included Ellie Kidd (61), Kelsey Whittington (55), Mallory Stevens (54), McKenna Pack (47), Karlie Gray (70) and Rain Hope (71).
The Lady Pioneers took last place in the tri-match, ending with a 230 total team score. Contributors included Natalie Shope 58, RuiRui Zhang (56), Lauren Betz (58), Madeline Marlo (58), Hope Proehl (69) and Jasmine Williams