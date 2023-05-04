Westfall senior Makayla Cook is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last week, Cook recorded 3 runs, 10 hits, 10 runs batted in (RBI) and hit a home run in a game against Paint Valley.
Mustangs’ Coach Lance Heath said Cook has been on the team all four years of high school and she has become a next level player.
“She has had a strong passion for the game since she was a young girl. She puts in lots of unseen hours to get where she is at today. Cook has developed into one of the better hitters around.”
Cook‘s passion for softball started when she was just three years old.
“I started with soccer and didn’t like it at all, so my parents put me in t-ball, and my love for the sport has just grown since!”
Cook said she loves the competitiveness of softball the most.
“I’ve always been a very competitive person, so it’s been the one place I feel the most myself.”
She said she is very focused during games and her mind is 100% clear.
“Thinking too much during games was something I used to struggle with a lot and made me super anxious for games, so learning how to keep my mind clear and focused has really helped me,” Cook said. “As a catcher, I have to focus on calling pitches and working hard for the rest of the field.”
Her favorite memory from her time playing on the Westfall softball team was her freshman year, the one that was taken away due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just remember the pure excitement from making the team. It wasn’t an easy thing, and getting to earn the spot on the Varsity team with my best friend was something I’ll always remember. We were both so supportive of each other, and were truly happy for the other. We still have that same support and bond now.”
Looking back on her time at Westfall, Cook said it has been memorable and she will always be grateful that she got to spend the years competing with her best friend.
“Through all the ups and downs that we’ve dealt with during my time here, we are always ready for our comebacks and we really hold each other up and accountable.”
Learn more about Makayla Cook:
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Definitely Hibachi
Q: Favorite movie?
A: A League of Their Own
Q: Favorite sweet treat?
A: Crumbl Cookies
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Michaela Edenfield, the catcher for FSU.
Q: What college team(s) do you cheer for?
A: I’m always cheering for my future teammates at Findlay, of course, but I also love to watch Alabama and Oklahoma.
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a game?
A: I always drink a Reign energy drink before a game and wear my hair the same.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: I will be going to the University of Findlay to study Exercise Science, while also continuing my softball career! Go Oilers!