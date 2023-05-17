Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) All-League Softball Team 2022-2023
1st Team
Kiera Williams (Jr) Adena
Alexis Book (Jr) Unioto
Olivia Dumm (Sr) Westfall
Greenlee Bossert (Sr) Adena
Erin Richendollar (Sr) Southeastern
Hannah Hull (Jr) Unioto
Lexi Scott (Sr) Zane Trace
Makayla Cook (Sr) Westfall
Gracie McCullough (Sr) Zane Trace
2nd Team
Emma Garrison (Jr) Adena
Savannah Bushatz (So) Huntington
Megan Miller (Jr) Unioto
Sophia Stauffer Paint Valley
Grace Wireman (Sr) Southeastern
Delana Lendefeld (Jr) Westfall
Camryn Campbell Piketon
Adriana Guarneri Adena
Morgan Daniels (Jr) Unioto
Honorable Mention
Madison Halcomb Adena
Caelan Miner Adena
Leah McCloskey Huntington
Mackenzie Paugh Huntington
Bella Stauffer Paint Valley
Kasarah Cantrell Paint Valley
Natalie Cooper Piketon
Kyndall Carroll Piketon
Tamara Elliott Southeastern
Ally Fisher Southeastern
Abbie Marshall Unioto
Ava Detwiller Unioto
Ava Heath Westfall
Gabby Henry Westfall
Alayna Butler Zane Trace
Brynn Wipert Zane Trace
Player of the Year: Kiera Williams (Adena)
Coach of the Year: Brad Jadwin (Adena)
League Champions: Adena (13-1)
Information provided by Dave Warne
