COLUMBUS — Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Champions are made from something they have deep inside of them-a desire, a dream, a vision.”
Peyton Proffitt of Westfall has all three — desire, a dream and a vision — and now she is a state champion in the girls' pole vault. Saturday, Proffitt cleared the bar at 12 feet nine inches to capture the top place in the state in Division II and set a school record.
"I've been working hard all season and I just want give all thanks to my father and my teammates," a choked up Proffitt said. "I couldn't have done anything without them and I'm just so excited right now."
Proffitt still has one meet yet to run before competing at the collegiate level at Otterbein University. She will compete at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tayla Tootle of Logan Elm finished fifth in the girls' pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, six inches.
"It was really fun. I 'm really proud of myself today," Tootle said. "I had really nice weather to do it, so it was a good day to pole vault."
Proffitt's teammate on the boys' side, Tyler Shipley, finished ninth in the boys' pole vault, just one spot from reaching the podium. Despite not reaching the podium, Shipley, like Proffitt, set a Westfall school record with a vault of 14 feet 10 inches.
"Jeff Green had it (the school record) before me at 14 feet 9 inches, so the state meet set me up to get that one inch over," Shipley said. "We've got a lot of potential talent, I mean speaking of elementary and middle school, if I can work with them and we can work with them, then we'll have some more to come. As of right now it feels good. I've worked hard for it and everybody has supported me. I am truly blessed."
Shipley plans to vault at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, but first he plans to join the Air National Guard. Shipley will also being the national meet in North Carolina.
Circleville's Zach Buitendorp finished 14th, in the event, with a vault of 13 feet six inches.
Meanwhile on the track, Faith Yancey, of Circleville placed eighth in the 200-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 26.02 seconds, which was good enough to advance to the finals where she placed seventh with a time 25.98 – a Lady Tigers' record.
"It feels really good especially as a sophomore. I came into this not very confident because all the girls I ran against in the prelims were pretty fast," Yancey said. "I'm super happy with how I did. I broke the school record, which is really good. So yeah, I ended up being pretty happy."
Lily Winter placed 17th in the 400-meter dash preliminaries with a time 1:00.54. Winter was one of eight runners who all finished within a two second span.
Circleville's 4 x 200 meter relay team — Yancey, Winter, Addison Lowe and Makya Cockerham — finished 17th in its preliminary even as well with a finishing time of 1:47,95, not even a full second after two other teams.
The 4 x 400 meter relay of Winter, Yancey, Lowe and Elllie Patrick came in 16th in their preliminary event clocking in at 4:12.49.
In Division III girls' pole vault, Kenna Stimmel, of Margaretta, not only set a new state record, but a new National Federation of High Schools national record with a vault of 14 feet and 6 and one quarter inch.
David Adams, from Indian Vlaley, who won the Division II Boys' Pole Vault with a vault of 16 feet two inches had chance to break a state record and just grazed the bar just enough on his way over to have the bar fall on his attempt at a state record.
The 4 x 100 meter relay team from Hawken took down a 41-year old state record with a time of 41.66.