COLUMBUS — Westfall’s Peyton Proffitt cleared the bar at 12 feet nine inches to capture the top spot at the podium for the pole vault in the State Championship in Division II and set a school record.
“I’ve been working hard all season and I just want give all thanks to my father and my teammates,” a choked up Proffitt said after her vault. “I couldn’t have done anything without them and I’m just so excited right now.”
Proffitt was recognized as Mustangs’ first individual state champion in school history in a special ceremony in June at Westfall High School.
Fife then listed accomplishments Proffitt has earned through her four years at Westfall which include: three-time SVC Champion, four-time Regional qualifier, two-time District champion, a Regional Champion, three-time State qualifier, three-time All-Ohio selection, a school record of 12 feet nine and a half inches, a State runner-up finish in the indoor track competition, a Girls Division II State Championship and a fifth place finish at the Adidas National competition.
“Peyton, we are here for you this evening, it is quite an accomplishment to be the first ever individual State Champion in the history of Westfall Local Schools,” Westfall High School principal Jason Fife said at the ceremony. “That will certainly that will be a legacy that you and your family will leave for other athletes for many years to come. You are definitely going to be an icon here, probably as long as Westfall Local Schools exist.”
Superintendent Jeff Sheets presented Proffitt with a plaque that the school would have a replica of placed in the school lobby recognizing Proffitt as a State Champion.
“I’ve been realizing it more and more, especially after Nationals. I’m done with high school,” Proffitt said at the ceremony. “I’m just really happy it went the way I planned it to. I think I wouldn’t have been happy with getting second, honestly, so I think I’m really happy with what I accomplished and be able to be happy with the way I ended my high school career.”
Pickaway County’s top track stars made their mark at the state meet.
Tayla Tootle of Logan Elm finished fifth in the girls’ pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, six inches.
“It was really fun. I’m really proud of myself today,” Tootle said. “I had really nice weather to do it, so it was a good day to pole vault.”
Proffitt’s teammate on the boys’ side, Tyler Shipley, finished ninth in the boys’ pole vault, just one spot from reaching the podium. Despite not reaching the podium, Shipley, like Proffitt, set a Westfall school record with a vault of 14 feet 10 inches.
Circleville’s Zach Buitendorp finished 14th, in the event, with a vault of 13 feet six inches.
Meanwhile on the track, Faith Yancey, of Circleville placed eighth in the 200-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 26.02 seconds, which was good enough to advance to the finals where she placed seventh with a time 25.98 – a Lady Tigers’ record.
“It feels really good especially as a sophomore. I came into this not very confident because all the girls I ran against in the prelims were pretty fast,” Yancey said. “I’m super happy with how I did. I broke the school record, which is really good. So yeah, I ended up being pretty happy.”
Lily Winter placed 17th in the 400-meter dash preliminaries with a time 1:00.54. Winter was one of eight runners who all finished within a two second span.
Circleville’s 4 x 200 meter relay team — Yancey, Winter, Addison Lowe and Makya Cockerham — finished 17th in its preliminary with a finishing time of 1:47,95, not even a full second after two other teams.
The 4 x 400 meter relay of Winter, Yancey, Lowe and Elllie Patrick came in 16th in their preliminary event clocking in at 4:12.49.