Tony Hoty was voted Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!
Hoty clinched his 100th program win for Westfall last weekend when he faced off against an opponent from Canal Winchester. Hoty was behind most of the match, but he never gave up and pinned his opponent with 27 seconds left in the match.
Westfall’s wrestling coach William Breyer said Hoty began wrestling in Westfall’s program in eighth grade. Breyer said it has been fun to watch him grow into the wrestler and man he is today.
“Tony has turned into an amazing young man who shows compassion and leadership.”
When asked what style Hoty wrestled with, Breyer said they gave him a nickname because of the way he wrestled.
“We call him “the snake” because he does things on the mat I have never seen.”
Hoty is a senior and a captain on the wrestling team. Breyer said he is a captain that leads by example.
“He does everything right. His teammates like him and respect him. If he does speak, they listen.”
“I am so proud of Tony,” he added.
So, what does Hoty love or enjoy about wrestling?
“I like that you have to be very mentally and physically tough to get anywhere in this sport. Also, winning feels nice.”
One of his favorite memories of his time wrestling at Westfall is getting his 100th win. Hoty said it felt surreal after he won his 100th match.
“It’s a feeling I haven’t truly felt before. It was a mix of pure happiness and shock that I seriously just pulled that off,” he said.
“It made it all the better watching my coaches celebrating and the big hug my mom and dad gave me after.”
Hoty said he is going to miss wrestling once it is over.
“Freshman year doesn’t feel like it was that long ago and now it’s all over in under two months.”
The interview couldn’t end before asking Hoty a few fun questions.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Cheeseburger.
Q:Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Justin Geithjie, {span}an American professional mixed martial artist.
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: Always Ohio State.
Q: Do youhave any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a match?
A: I normally just bounce around.
Q: Do you have any plans to continue wrestling after high school? If so, where would youlike to go?
A: If I were to get a scholarship I 100% would.
Congratulations to Tony Hoty on being named Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!