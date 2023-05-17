Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) All-League Baseball Team 2022-2023
1st Team
Keegan Snyder (So) Unioto
DJ Crocker (Jr) Huntington
Micah Geise (Sr) Unioto
Landen Jarrell Zane Trace
Dax Estep (Sr) Paint Valley
Dalton Black (Sr) Huntington
Landyn Patterson (Jr) Unioto
Braylon Leach (Jr) Huntington
Trent Walters Westfall
2nd Team
Christian Horn Piketon
KB Perkins (So) Unioto
Bryant Coker Westfall
Josh Young Zane Trace
Christian Heath Adena
Austen Ison (Sr) Zane Trace
Brandon Bingham Westfall
Mason Dyer Adena
Alex Jenkins (Sr) Piketon
Honorable Mention
Andrew Vickers Adena
David Magill Adena
Corbin Long Huntington
Andrew Oyer Huntington
John Free Paint Valley
Carson Free Paint Valley
Cade Conley Piketon
Garrett Legg Piketon
Hudson Drake Southeastern
Tyler Brown Southeastern
Andrew Griffin Unioto
Owen Link Unioto
Cade Hall Westfall
Jaden Towler Westfall
Rece Allen Zane Trace
Drew Lane Zane Trace
Player of the Year: Keegan Snyder (Unioto)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Ed Yates (Huntington) / Tony Taylor (Unioto)
League Champions: Unioto (13-1)
Information provided by Dave Warne
