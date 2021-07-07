ASHVILLE — A former Viking has broken ground by becoming the first Teays Valley student to earn a scholarship for esports. While esports still grows, Drew Ratcliff has proven that there are more ways for students to pursue athletics beside tussling on the turf, court or gymnastics floor.
About 10 years ago, it was not uncommon for families to have an unfriendly disposition to video games, especially as an organized competition. In recent years, esports, short for electronic sports, has grown with Business Insider reporting the esports market could grow past $1.5 billion by 2023.
Since the first video game was established by physicist William Higinbotham in October of 1958, the culture surrounding video games has grown tremendously and organized esports has become increasingly popular in the United States.
For Teays Valley alumni Drew, his pivot from the gymnastic landscape proved to be a fruitful decision as the invested gamer prepares for his first year at Mount Vernon Nazarene University as a member of the Cougars’ esports team.
The Pickaway County local made the ultimate choice to pursue esports to further his education in February of this year. Drew is the first athlete out of Teays Valley High School who has chosen the esports path to college athletics after successfully obtaining a scholarship.
Like most children in the Pickaway County area, Drew started athletics like any other child; sifting his way through various sporting realms waiting for something to click. For years, he stuck to gymnastics, competing in tournaments across Ohio prior to finding his virtual calling.
“I was a competitive gymnast for 10 years [before esports],” Drew told The Circleville Herald.
As Drew competed in gymnastics, his life-long friends sometimes played video games to pass the time or as a stress relief source. For fun, Drew and his tribe played against one another in games such as Halo or Call of Duty; two franchises with high popularity and invested communities.
However, Drew had to make a difficult decision after suffering a debilitating injury while competing in gymnastics, which ultimately sidelined him, but at the same time, influencing him toward another passion.
“I think [the injury] gave him some time for him to think about things,” Drew’s mother, Bobbi Ratcliff, commented.
As a gymnast, Drew cultivated his talent by working at the gym roughly 30 hours per week, some of which included him traveling for competitions across the state. Since the age of 10, gymnastics always took the front seat. Now, after his injury, Drew’s passion for competition has transitioned from the floor to the chair.
“I kind of tried all the other sports,” Drew said as his mother chuckled. “I did not like any of them besides gymnastics.”
After talking with a close friend who saw success in the world of esports, Drew began playing Fortnite in 2018, a year after the games’ release...just for fun. Back then, Drew described his skill level as “kind of bad”. but after months and years of playing, he finally started to grasp the learning curve Fortnite has.
The former Viking competes on virtual grounds by way of the highly consumed Fortnite franchise; a game which boasts the highly addictive and highly profitable Battle Royal mode where a player controls one character as they attempt to survive a growing storm as well as 99 other hostile players seeking to be the number one victor; reminiscent of "The Hunger Games."
As of May 2020, Fortnite has amassed approximately 350 million players, according to statista.com.
The game developed by Epic Games, a company based in Cary, N.C., was originally released in mid 2017 as a cooperative, third-person shooter. However, one game mode, Battle Royal, has encapsulated the gaming community with its addictive play style, unique building mode and heart-racing action.
As the game grew, so did its player and viewer base. According to The Esports Observer, out of the top 10 esports of 2019 base on total prize pool, Fortnite topped the list as approximately $64.4 million were up for grabs in tournaments that year. On the streaming service Twitch, Fortnite gaming has roughly over 80,000 viewers tuning in to watch streamers play the game daily.
All of the tournaments Drew has participated in have been organized by the games' creators, Epic.
In a weird twist, while a global epidemic seemingly halted all sport events due to concerns of spread, esports kept on churning due to its virtual native setting. Since January of 2020, the incoming college freshman has already played in over 100 tournaments, all connected to the Fortnite’s creators, Epic Games. Just this year, Drew has already competed in 15 tournaments.
Up until 2019, Drew mostly played Fortnite on Sony’s PlayStation gaming system as he continued to just play for fun.
For players like Drew, competing in the realm of esports can be quite costly financially. Since his commitment to the sport, he has spent roughly $5,000 in gaming equipment such as a brand-new computer rig. Before his upgrade, he played on a “budget PC” around $800 in value, which sadly is not enough to run some of the most moderate graphics of the newest gaming catalog.
Most of Drew’s investment has come just in the last year when he decided to pursue esports as a collegiate sport.
For competition, Drew prefers to go with a simple mouse and keyboard. As some in the master race can attest to, a mouse and keyboard is far more customizable than a simple PlayStation or Xbox controller. Drew enjoys the freedom to customize his button layout as it can give him a leg up on opposing competitors.
“I am really bad with a controller,” Drew commented. “A controller, everyone has the same buttons so if there is a problem with the layout, you can’t really do anything about it.”
From a mother’s perspective, video games can seem quite frivolous. However, Bobbi thought up a didactic plan to have Drew work for his equipment while also maintaining his 4.0 grade average.
“I think there is a lot of positives of [video games],” Bobbi said. “Drew has met different friends from all over the country, from different countries even — he has a friend in Bulgaria.”
As a parent, Drew’s mother keeps in touch with who he interacts with on the world wide web. In the past, Bobbi used video games as a reward for Drew’s work in the classroom and doing chores. Now, gaming is more of an enjoyment for Drew.
“Drew is very well-rounded; this was not his plan A,” Bobbi noted. “This is just kind of a supplement for him.”
For a mother, the violent nature that some video games possess can be a troubling thing to witness especially for a developing child. For Bobbi, she remains confident that her son knows the difference between real life and the virtual world.
“Early on, that was a concern for me to be honest,” Bobbi said. “But as I’ve watched Drew grow… he’s real fun-loving.”
Drew has high hopes outside of esports. Drew currently has a YouTube channel, title Leppie, where he highlights his best Fortnite moments to 441 of his subscribers. One video titled “Spirits (Fortnite Montage)” shows the former Viking wiping the floor with the competition which garnered over 5,000 views. Drew hopes to start up a livestream in the coming months as his family installs better internet at his rural home.
“I remember when I first started gaming… I knew absolutely nothing,” Drew said. “Now I feel like I know a lot… editing videos and stuff, I’ve learned a lot.”
“I am really proud of him,” his mother commented. “We supported him because he kept everything else up… he kept his grades up… we are just excited to see him compete.”
According to MVNU esports page, in 2018, the school became one of five Council for Christian College and Universities (CCCU) entities along with the only Crossroads League member to hold a varsity esports program in 2019.
MVNU claimed to capitalize on the growing trend stated that 150 million people in the US play video games based on data from the Entertainment and Software Association.