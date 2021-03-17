LUCASVILLE — The Ohio Backyard Ultra race is set to kickoff this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and will feature 110 participates from local areas to out of state. The last person standing in this year’s race will receive an automatic entry for the Laz’s World Championship Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra in October.
This year, the Ohio Backyard Ultra will be taking place at the McChesney Ridge Athletic Club, a private property, located in Lucasville. Registrations for the event ended on March 17 and already boasts 110 runners ready to go the distance.
For those who are familiar with typical marathon races, going the traditional 26 miles can be a challenge in of itself. It may come as a surprise to some that there are those who take their love for running a step further and run far beyond what is already difficult for some.
Ultramarathons, also named ultra-distance of ultra-running, is another type of footrace that is longer than a usual 26-mile race. The most common of distances ran in ultra can amount to 31.07 miles and can go as long as 160 miles — with some races even going beyond that distance.
The first ever Ohio Backyard Ultra was organized and took place in 2019 and is now in its third year of competition. Inspiration for the event originated from race director Gary Cantrell, also known as Lazarus Lake, who started the initial Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra as well as the Barkley Marathons.
Creating a universal system for races to take place around the country, Cantrell’s system is inspiring more footrace enthusiasts to organize events of their own — the Ohio race being one of them.
The competition setup is simple — the last one standing at the end of the race will crowned the winner and receive an invite to the world championship in Tennessee.
Once the clock strikes at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, runners will traverse a 4.1667-mile trail with participants racing each other every hour after that for 12 hours. Then, racers will be moved onto a nearby road and race for an additional 12 hours. The race is set to conclude tentatively on Tuesday pending participant performances.
“Everyone is tied for first place,” Harvey Lewis, a race participant and well-known ultra-racer, told The Circleville Herald.
Participants are allowed to ditch the race whenever they so desire, according to Lewis as he knows the difficult stress ultra racing can have on the body. However, when a person drops out, the competition keeps moving forward with every 24 hours, participants can cover 100 miles.
Michael Owen, Director of SEOTR Events, is the race’s director and is described by Lewis as one of the top organizers in southern Ohio. Recently, according to Lewis, Owen is also named the head coach of the Ohio University Bobcats cross country team.
Additional information can be viewed on unltrasignup.com.