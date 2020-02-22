Newark scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter on Saturday to pull away for a 61-47 Division I Central District sectional semifinal win over visiting Teays Valley.
The No. 38 seeded Vikings were able to get off to a good start in the first period, scoring six baskets off of five assists.
Adam Benschoter led the way by draining a pair of three-pointers and Camden Primmer added five points to send the Vikings into the second quarter with a 16-14 advantage.
"We played very unselfish and the kids were locked in to what we needed to do," Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said.
Benschoter scored seven more points in the second quarter, but the eighth-seeded Wildcats controlled a majority of play in the period to take a 32-26 lead into halftime.
The Vikings closed to within two points during the third quarter before settling for a 41-36 deficit entering the final period of play.
Teays Valley had three turnovers during the early going of the fourth quarter, which helped spark Newark on a decisive 11-0 run to take control of the game.
"Our kids had intensity and played with a lot of effort for the whole game," Barnett said. "Newark's obviously a very good basketball team and they made some nice plays there in the fourth quarter."
Benschoter paced the Vikings with 18 points, Clayton Knox had 10 and Primmer chipped in nine.
Jaden Woods scored a game-high 19 points and Bobby Crenshaw added 15 for the Ohio Capital Conference Capital Division champion Wildcats (20-3).
The Vikings (8-15) lose seniors Benschoter, Knox, Trey Purdon, Cody Kennedy, Cole Sauerbrun and Riely Weiss to graduation.
"These guys did a great job all season long and would not allow us to drift, especially when things were not going well," Barnett said. "I feel very fortunate to have these guys as my first senior class and they will be missed."
Girls Basketball
Worthington Christian 35,
Amanda-Clearcreek 20
Worthington Christian scored 15 of the final 18 points of a Division III Central District sectional final on Saturday in a 35-20 win over visiting Amanda-Clearcreek.
The third-seeded Warriors had an advantage at the charity stripe, draining 11 of 15 (73 percent) while the Aces didn't attempt a single free throw. Worthington Christian also out-rebounded Amanda-Clearcreek 21-12 and forced 14 turnovers.
Katelynn Connell contributed seven points and Stephanie Bowers added six for the Aces (15-9).
Katherine Weakley and Meghan Mayotte scored nine points apiece to lead the Warriors (18-5).
The fifth-seeded Aces lose seniors Connell, Hyme, Emma Butterbaugh, Kilynn Guiler and Lexie Snider to graduation.