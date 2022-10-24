featured Winners of the Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Circleville and Ashland University cross country runner Colton Pinkerton at Saturday’s race. Submitted photo Nicky Alexander took first place for the men during the Classic 5 Mile Run in Memory of Jeff and Jean McGowan. Submitted photo Ashville’s Kali Carney won the women’s title at the Classic 5 Mile Run. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE- The Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run took place Saturday during the Circleville Pumpkin Show.London and University of Cincinnati’s cross country runner NickyAlexander (25:21) held off Circleville and Ashland University crosscountry runner Colton Pinkerton (25:37) to win the 35th annualCircleville Classic 5 Mile Run in Memory of Jeff and Jean McGowan.Ashville’s Kali Carney (32:03) won the women’s title with Stoutsville’sKaylee Stowers (35:12) finished second.The top three men and top three women won Lindsey’s Pumpkin Pies. All runnersreceived pumpkin shape medals and a number of entrants won pumpkin piesand donuts in a random drawing.Race director Matt McGowan said he would like to thank the volunteers who havehelped over the years. He hopes the race continues but said the race is in need additional volunteers to guarantee the success for the future ofthe event.If you are interested in volunteering please contact Matt McGowan at runohio@ee.net. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Circleville Classic Pumpkin Pie Sport Alexander Nicky Pie Matt Mcgowan Circleville Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes