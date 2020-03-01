ATHENS — It was hard to tell on Saturday that every player on Logan Elm's roster was playing inside Ohio University's Convocation Center for the first time.
The Braves made themselves at home in the spacious confines of the Convo, shooting a crisp 59.1 percent and putting four players into double-figures in a 65-47 Division II Southeast District semifinal win over Athens.
"It's a different experience coming down here and playing for the first time," Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. "It's a different atmosphere to play in, but I'm proud of our guys for the preparation they put into the game. They played hard, with confidence and believed in each other."
With the win, Logan Elm (18-7) advances to a district final for the first time since 2014. The Braves are slated to return to the Convo on Thursday to take on Warren (16-9), a 45-42 winner over Waverly in the first district semifinal, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m.
Isaac Ward scored his 1,000th career point during the third quarter and posted a game-high 16 points to go with five assists for the Braves, who were playing for the first time in the Convo since 2017. Gabe Chalfin tallied 12 points, and Jeremy Wietelmann and Luke Baldwin contributed 11 points apiece.
Athens (17-8) opened the game in a 3-2 zone, but the Braves responded by hitting a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and scored the final five points of the period on a lay-in by Jared Harrington and a triple from the left wing courtesy of Baldwin to take an 11-6 lead.
"Two of our seniors, Jared Harrington and Luke Baldwin, really helped to set the tone for us and they played with a lot of confidence," Stiverson said.
Baldwin opened the second quarter with back-to-back treys to extend the Braves' lead to 17-8 and forced the Bulldogs into man defense following a timeout.
"Our coaching staff had us well-prepared coming into the game and I was confident that we'd be able to knock down some shots early and force Athens out of its zone," Baldwin said. "Jeremy Wietelmann runs the point well for us and he did a good job of getting us going up-and-down the court and making good decisions with the basketball."
The Braves scored on their first three possessions of the quarter to take a double-digit lead they never relinquished and went on to drain 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) shots.
Six players contributed to the 21-12 second quarter, led by Baldwin with eight points and Chalfin adding four. Trace Smith closed the first half with a drive to the basket from the right wing to give the Braves a commanding 32-18 lead at halftime.
"We did a nice job of getting stops and rebounds on the defensive end and then our guys carried that energy over by converting on offense," Stiverson said. "Forcing them out of the zone was important, because then we were able to really spread the floor and get a lot of shots in the paint and around the basket."
The Braves continued their blistering shooting in the third quarter, connecting on 9 of 11 (81.8 percent) attempts.
Ward drained all four of his shots in the period to lead the Braves with 11 points. The Logan Elm junior joined the 1,000-point club on a drive to the basket from the left wing approximately two minutes into the second half.
"It's surreal to score my 1,000th career point at the Convo and I'm very grateful to everyone who has helped make it possible," Ward said. "My dad goes with me to the gym every morning to shoot, we have a great coaching staff and I also have excellent teammates. It's nice to have that type of support system."
Stiverson praised Ward's work ethic and his overall performance.
"No one works harder in our program than Isaac and you can see the respect that he's earned from his teammates," he said. "Isaac really took over in the third quarter, getting to the basket and shooting the three in rhythm."
The Braves took a 53-33 lead into the fourth quarter and led by as many as 24 points in the final stanza, following a layup by Chalfin.
Logan Elm shot 26 of 44 (59.1 percent) from the field, including 6 of 10 (60 percent) from three-point range in the first half and 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) on the evening. Athens was 18 of 42 (42.9 percent) shooting.
The Braves out-rebounded the Bulldogs 22-18, led by Jason Sailor, Chalfin and Harrington controlling four rebounds apiece.
Brayden Markins had 15 points and Brayden Whiting chipped in 12 for the Bulldogs.
Logan Elm has won its first three tournament games by an average of 20.7 points. After entering the 18-team tournament as a seventh seed, Baldwin attributes the Braves' postseason success to focus and the growth of the junior class.
"I feel like a proud father, because we've taken our game to another level and our junior class is playing really well right now," he said. "Our focus has been really good over the last three games and everyone is playing with a lot of confidence and believing in each other."
The Braves now set their sights on trying to win the seventh district championship in program history and fifth during the tenure of Stiverson.
"It's very humbling for our senior class to get the opportunity to play for a district championship, and it was nice to get Coach Stiverson back here after we hadn't been here for a few seasons," Baldwin said.
It's the third time that Logan Elm and Warren have clashed in a district final in the last 11 years. The Braves won both previous meetings, including a 61-45 win in the 2014 district final.
Since 2005, the Braves are 5-2 against the Warriors in the postseason.
"We've had some battles with Warren over the years. They have a great program and (Blane Maddox) does a nice job of always having them well-prepared," Stiverson said. "We'll get back to work and get ready for another hard-fought game with them."