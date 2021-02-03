COLUMBUS — The following are updates related to OHSAA winter seasons and the winter tournaments. Member school superintendents, principals and athletic administrators are asked to share this update with other interested administrators and coaches on your staff.
Basketball season modifications
Q. Can teams play more than one contest in a day? Has the OHSAA regulation on this changed?
A. Yes, the OHSAA Executive Director’s Office has modified this regulation for the rest of the 2020-21 season. Teams may play two contests in a day, with a maximum of eight quarters per day for each student-athlete. The eight-quarter limit for the day is only permitted IF two games are being played in the same day. Season quarter limits and maximum number of contests per season still remain.
Q. Can teams play regular season contests through the end of the OHSAA tournament, even if a school has been eliminated from the tournament? Has the OHSAA regulation on this changed?
A. Yes, teams may play regular season contests through the end of the OHSAA tournament (girls 3/13; boys 3/20) and even after being eliminated from the tournament. Regular season quarter limits and maximum number of contests per season still remain. Reminder: Student-athletes MAY NOT participate in non-interscholastic events (AAU, church, recreation, intramural, etc.) during the school season. Please remind participants they are NOT permitted to practice, try out or compete in any non-school basketball while members of the school team.
Regular season ending date for all other winter sports
Q. With the ending date for basketball regular season contests now modified for 2020-21, what are the ending dates for regular season contests in the other winter sports?
A. OHSAA Sports Regulations already permit schools to participate in regular season contests in the other winter sports through the last day of the state tournament, even if the school has been eliminated from the OHSAA tournament – so long as no individual and/or team regular season contest limitations are exceeded. Ending dates for these sports are as follows:
Bowling Saturday, Mar. 6
Swimming and diving Saturday, Feb. 27
Individual wrestling Sunday, Mar. 14*
* = subject to change
Winter Tournaments — cannot participate due to COVID-19 and quarantine cases
Q. If my school cannot participate in a first-round basketball or ice hockey tournament contest because we have too many student-athletes out due to COVID-19 or quarantine situations, can our contest be rescheduled?
A. If a team cannot participate due to not enough participants being available because of COVID-19 cases or quarantines, the Executive Director’s Office and/or District Athletic Board, in collaboration with the participating schools, contest officials and tournament personnel, shall make all reasonable efforts to accommodate the competing school with rescheduling a first- round contest only, provided: 1.) Both teams mutually agree to reschedule the contest; 2.) Contest officials are available to officiate the contest; 3.) The rescheduled date does not adversely affect the next round of the tournament competition/ tournament schedule; and 4.) The rescheduled contest shall be completed a minimum of 48 hours prior to the next round of the tournament. Should a contest be rescheduled, no ticket refunds shall be given for that rescheduled event.
If a first-round contest cannot be rescheduled for the school that has COVID-19 cases or quarantines due to both teams not mutually agreeing to reschedule or for any other reasons, or in contests following the first round of the tournament, a “no contest” shall be declared and the opposing team shall advance to the next round of competition.
Q. If a team or student-athlete(s) cannot participate in tournaments due to COVID-19 cases or quarantines in the individual sports of bowling, gymnastics, swimming & diving and individual wrestling, will those tournaments be rescheduled?
A. No, those tournaments shall proceed as scheduled, although the OHSAA reserves the right to delay or reschedule a tournament competition when all factors related to the severity of the situation are considered and provided it is practical to delay or reschedule such competitions. Friday, January 22, 2021 Winter Sports & Tournaments Update Ohio High School Athletic Association
Hosting contests
Q. What are the spectator capacity limits for OHSAA tournament contests?
A. The Ohio Health Director’s Sports Order limits spectators for indoor contests to 15 percent of the permanent, fixed seats or 300, whichever is less (unless the school has been provided a variance from the health department). We realize that some schools are not currently permitting spectators. Please continue reading the questions and answers below regarding that scenario.
Q. Is a host site required to reach those limitations (the lesser of 15 percent permanent, fixed seats or 300)?
A. Yes (if you can) and no. If your facility admits spectators, an emphasis shall be on ensuring student-athletes’ parents and family members can purchase tickets with consideration also given to students. Note that traditional student sections are not permitted in regular season or tournament contests since spectators not from the same household must maintain six-feet social distancing. If your district athletic board permits higher seeds to host sectional or district contests and you either will not or cannot admit spectators, the other team will be given the opportunity to host the contest provided that that school will admit spectators. No matter which school hosts the contest and provided at least one will admit spectators, all tournament tickets shall be divided evenly between the participating teams. In addition, any unsold tickets by either school shall be processed in one of the following ways: 1.) a school may make those unsold tickets available for purchase by other family members of the participants or 2.) by 12:00 noon the day prior to the contest, the school that has tickets remaining shall make those tickets available to their opponent.
Q. If I am the higher seeded team and am hosting a contest, even though neither our school nor our opponent will admit spectators, will we receive a flat fee from the OHSAA to host the contest?
A. Due to tournament sites already having limited or no spectators and the financial impact of such, the OHSAA will NOT be providing a flat fee to host sites that do not admit spectators.
Q. Will tournament ticketing be similar to the OHSAA’s fall tournaments in that all sales will occur online?
A. Yes, all ticketing – including “passes” for scouts and others – for OHSAA winter tournaments will be handled electronically by the OHSAA’s digital ticketing partner, HomeTown Ticketing. More information will be shared with the membership soon.
Q. How much will OHSAA winter tournament tickets cost this year?
A. At a special meeting held on January 21, the OHSAA Board of Directors approved a recommendation from the Executive Director’s Office that the price for all 2021 winter tournaments will be as follows: Sectional and districts: $10.00 per person each contest/individual sport session; Regionals: $12 per person each contest/individual sport session, and State: $15 per person each contest/individual sport session. The exceptions are the state swimming & diving tournament, where the ticket price is $25 per person each session, and the state ice hockey tournament, where ticket prices will be either $15 or $20.
Q. What are some of the key points in which we will be required to adhere if our school hosts an OHSAA tournament contest/event?
A. Hosts must ensure that the event is not the same as a regular home contest at your school. That means all OHSAA tournament regulations must be followed, and, besides splitting tickets evenly between both schools as previously mentioned, the contest shall be considered neutral for both schools. This also means that public address announcers shall be professional and unbiased. Thank you for your attention to this information and for the service you are providing our student-athletes!