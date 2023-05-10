CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville softball team dominated Miami Trace in a 12-2 win.
Tuesday night, the game was all tied up at two at the end of the second inning. The Lady Tigers began to pull away in the bottom of the third inning. Claire Davis crossed home plate after Ella Michael singled on a bunt. Gracie Riddick hit a ground out which let Gabby McConnell score the final run of the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers recorded another run giving them a 5-2 lead over Miami Trace.
The Lady Tigers then exploded in the fifth inning when they scored seven runs. Four batters into the inning, Riddick and McConnell scored on an error by Miami Trace. With two outs, Audrey Cowdery crossed home plate after Miami decided to walk Circleville’s batter. A couple batters later, Cara Cooper singled on a line drive which gave Chandler Hayes the opportunity to score. Cooper then advanced to second and Amaya Fauver scored on a throw.
The final two runs of the night were scored by Cooper and Davis after McConnell singled on a pop fly.
Circleville got a 12-2 win over Miami Trace in just five innings.
Stats:
Gabby McConnell: at bat she had 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBI. Pitching: in 4 innings she allowed 6 hits, 2 runs and earned runs, and had 5 strikeouts.