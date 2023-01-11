AMANDA — In an incredible performance by the Teays Valley girls’ basketball team, they overcame an 18 point deficit at halftime to beat Amanda-Clearcreek 46-45 on Tuesday in Ace country.
With two seconds left in the game, Abby Tier was fouled by Amanda-Clearcreek and sent to the free throw line. The score was tied at 45 each and she had two shots to win the game for the Vikings. As the crowd cheered louder, she missed her first shot. Amanda-Clearcreek Coach Tim Leist called a timeout in order to “rattle” the shooter. After the timeout, Tier found herself at the free throw line again.
The crowd got even louder than before, as the ball left her hands the crowd quieted and everyone watched. After the ball went in the Vikings crowd went wild and the game ended with a halfcourt shot attempt from Amanda-Clearcreek that failed. The buzzer went off and the entire team cheered and ran to hug each other.
After the amazing comeback and hard-fought battle, Teays Valley Coach Trevor Younkin discussed what the team struggled with in the first half and how they made adjustments at halftime to get the win.
“In the first half we got into foul trouble pretty bad. Our two top performers Kennedy Younkin and Alyssa Horsley both got two fouls.”
Each player only gets a total of five fouls before they foul out of a game. Younkin said he doesn’t like taking a player into the third quarter with three fouls.
“We felt like we needed to be smart and so we sat both girls out the rest of the first half. It’s not good when you lose some of your starters, but it was something we felt we couldn’t afford to lose later in the game.”
Younkin said Amanda took advantage of the fact that some of their starters were out and the Vikings continued to foul. By the end of the first half the Lady Vikings had a total of 10 fouls.
“There’s a reason why there is a halftime and a second half,” he said.
Younkin said he believed there were a little bit of nerves and that’s what they addressed at halftime.
“We just needed to calm everybody down and we did.”
Younkin also said the team handled the adversity well.
“We could have easily threw in the towel being down 18 points at halftime and it didn’t look good for us. We just had to be calm, cool, and collected.”
“The third quarter was just a good quarter for us. I could see it in the girls’ eyes that they were determined and didn’t want to let this game slip away.”
Younkin said the team knew it would be a battle, but he is very proud of them for handling the adversity and coming together as a team.
“It wasn’t just one of us. It was the girls on the court who were able to work together to make things happen.”
Another thing the Vikings changed at halftime was their defense. They changed to more of a zone defense in the second half to try and throw Amanda off a little bit.
“It prevented them from shooting the perimeter side and getting inside as easily because we were protecting the paint a little bit better.”
Younkin said the team has practiced for situations similar to what happened in the last few seconds in the game against Amanda. He knew his team needed to have the last shot of the game in the last few seconds because if they missed, the game would go into overtime.
“Fortunately, Abby took an opportunity when she saw an open lane and got fouled. We always tell them to attack the hoop if you can.”
Tier missed the first free throw and the coach believes it was because she was a little rattled from being fouled. Younkin also said he thought it was a good thing when Amanda took the timeout because Tier needed that timeout to calm down.
“I’m proud of Abby for stepping up and having confidence in herself and hitting the game winning free throw.”
The Lady Vikings don’t have much time to celebrate this impressive comeback win because they face Bloom-Carroll on Thursday night to determine first place in the Mid-State League (MSL).
Earlier in the season Bloom-Carroll handed Teays Valley their only conference loss. When Circleville beat Bloom-Carroll over the weekend, it put both Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll in a tie for first place with a conference record of 8-1.
Younkin knows this is a huge match up.
“We could use the whole county of Pickaway at our game Thursday night. Whether a Viking fan or not we’d love to have them come out,” he said. “We are excited for the opportunity, and we want to control our own destiny. You still got to show up and be ready to perform to the best of your ability, especially when the lights are even brighter.”
The game where the winner takes first place in the MSL starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Teays Valley.