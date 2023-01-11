TV GBB 2023

This talented Teays Valley team has conquered foes near and far this season. Tuesday, the Lady Vikings overcame an 18 point deficit at halftime to beat Amanda-Clearcreek 46-45. Go Vikings!

AMANDA — In an incredible performance by the Teays Valley girls’ basketball team, they overcame an 18 point deficit at halftime to beat Amanda-Clearcreek 46-45 on Tuesday in Ace country.


