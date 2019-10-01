The Vikings dropped a non-league soccer match Tuesday evening to visiting Worthington Kilbourne.
Kilbourne got off to a quick start scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes as Teays Valley struggled to come to grips with the pace of play.
The Wolves went on to score two more goals to take a 4-0 lead into intermission.
Teays Valley had trouble responding coming out of the break, as Kilbourne bagged two more goals in the first eight minutes of the second half to make the final 6-0.
“They are definitely a solid opponent for us and a good challenge, but we have to be much better rising to the challenge as a group,” TV coach Jason Herbert said.
The Vikings continue non-league play on Monday when they host Licking Heights.